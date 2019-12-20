I-30 lanes to close in Saline County

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will require overnight lane closings starting Sunday and continuing into the new year, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Eastbound and westbound lanes on I-30 will be closed during overnight hours within the work zone, west of the interchange with U.S. 70 to east of Sevier Street in Benton.

Depending on location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews to place temporary striping and barrier walls.

Eastbound lanes will be reduced to one open lane between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Sunday and continuing Dec. 29-31 and Jan. 2-4, weather permitting. Westbound lanes will be reduced to one open lane between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on the same dates.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs, the department said.

The work is associated with a project to widen 5.5 miles of I-30 between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70 to six lanes from four. The project includes improvements at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.

