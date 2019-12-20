I-630 lanes closed Saturday for work

Work on a $87.4 million project to widen a section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock will require an eastbound traffic shift and lane closings Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Shifting eastbound traffic on I-630 toward the outside lanes between Interstate 430 and John Barrow Road will require the middle and outside lane to be closed beginning at 6 a.m. until the shift is complete Saturday, weather permitting.

Adjacent ramps are expected to remain open, but drivers should be cautious when entering and exiting I-630, the department said. It also suggests drivers expect delays and consider other ways to reach their destination. Traffic will be controlled with signs and barrels.

The work is part of a project to widen a 2.2-mile section of I-630 between I-430 and South University Avenue to eight lanes from six. The project is estimated to be complete in early 2020.

