Iran claims nuke scientists testing new, faster centrifuges

by AMIR VAHDAT The Associated Press | Today at 3:45 a.m. | Updated December 20, 2019 at 3:45 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech at the Kuala Lumpur Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Leaders from Turkey, Iran, Qatar, Indonesia and Malaysia address delegates during opening ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019, which aims to identify problems that affect the Muslim world. (AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin)

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country's nuclear experts are testing a new type of advanced centrifuges, in remarks aimed at rallying support for the Iranian leader as his nation struggles under crushing U.S. sanctions.

Rouhani spoke during a meeting Wednesday with Iranian expatriates in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he also used an Islamic conference on Thursday as a platform to decry American sanctions against Iran.

"We have had great achievements and today, Iranian new IR-6 centrifuges are working and models IR-9 are currently being tested," the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency quoted Rouhani as telling the Iranian expatriates.

Iran was gripped by several days of violent protests in November as a result of anger over a sharp increase in gasoline prices after U.S. sanctions stemming from Washington's withdrawal last year from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Rouhani told the Islamic conference that the U.S. sought to cripple Iran with the "heaviest sanctions" but the country's economy is on the mend and moving away from reliance on oil.

His announcement a day earlier about the new centrifuges being tested was not the first time they were mentioned. Last month, Iran's nuclear chief, Ali Akbar Salemi, first mentioned that Iranian scientists have built a prototype of an IR-9 centrifuge that is 50 times faster than the IR-1s, which Iran mostly uses.

Also in November, Iran began injecting uranium gas into more than 1,000 centrifuges at a fortified nuclear facility at Fordo, built inside a mountain as the latest step away from its atomic accord with world powers since President Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal.

