Joe T. Robinson stifles Pulaski Academy at end

The Joe T. Robinson Senators held off a late rally by the Pulaski Academy Bruins for a 56-54 victory at PA's Alex Hugg Gymnasium in Little Rock on Thursday night.

Robinson (7-3, 3-0 4A Central) led 38-28 midway through the third quarter after a dunk from junior forward Christian Cross, and Pulaski Academy Coach Roger Franks called timeout.

"We talked to them about how every possession matters," Franks said.

The Bruins (4-2, 1-1) responded to pull within 53-51 on a layup by junior forward Griffin Newby with 3:29 left in the game.

"Newby really is a good inside-outside guy," Robinson Coach Anwar Hardin said. "A lot of our game preparation surrounded him."

A three-pointer by junior guard Bryce Tolerson gave Robinson a 56-51 lead with two minutes left, but a free throw by Newby at 1:55 and a layup by senior guard Logan Miller off a pass in the lane from Newby had the Bruins within two points at 1:24.

Robinson missed three free-throw attempts, and the game came down to a final Pulaski Academy possession with 6.4 seconds.

Junior point guard E.J. Anderson brought the ball into the front court, saw Newby guarded in the lane, and took a 21-foot three-point shot that bounced out at the buzzer.

"They're a good basketball team," Franks said. "I was glad we had a chance."

As players and coaches exchanged postgame handshakes and fist bumps, Hardin laughed as his and Anderson's paths crossed. Anderson had hit three previous three-point shots and completed the game with 20 points.

"I thought for sure that shot was going in," Hardin said.

Anderson also laughed.

"I did, too," he said.

Tolerson led Robinson with 14 points. Cross scored 11. Newby led Pulaski Academy with 24.

Hardin said he told his players they should expect a series of runs from the Bruins.

"I told our guys they would make some runs," Hardin said. "We just had to limit the length of them."

Robinson trailed 15-11 after the first quarter but went into the final minute of the first half with a 29-21 lead after Tolerson's three-pointer with 1:06 left. A three-pointer at the first-half buzzer by Anderson cut Robinson's lead to 29-24.

"That's second quarter killed us," Franks said. "That's why we have to play every possession."

"Newby and Anderson, those are two really good players," Hardin said. "They both do exactly what their team needs them to do. I'm just glad that last shot didn't go down."

GIRLS

Pulaski Academy 71, Joe T. Robinson 30

Senior Jazmene McMillan scored 15 points to help lead Pulaski Academy over Joe T. Robinson.

Sophomores Riley Smith and Taylor Hernandez each scored nine points for Pulaski Academy (7-2, 2-0 4A-Central).

Juniors Lela Sample and Alex Rouse led Robinson (4-5, 1-2) with eight points each.

Sports on 12/20/2019