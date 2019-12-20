Judge unseals Hunter Biden's protective-order motion in paternity case

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

The judge in Hunter Biden's paternity suit made publicly available Thursday a motion for a protective order that was filed Dec. 13 on Biden's behalf.

The document "does not contain any information that this Court would consider to fall within confidential information" as contemplated by the court's Dec. 4 protective order, Circuit Judge Don McSpadden wrote in an order filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court. The document is called a Motion for Protective Order and Incorporated Brief.

The Dec. 4 order had sealed the baby's identity as well as the parties' personal financial information.

In that order, McSpadden had stated that "any documents or pleadings -- including interrogatories or deposition excerpts -- which contain or allude to confidential financial information shall be sealed as usual."

However, he had instructed the attorneys to create two sets of documents, "one copy with the confidential information fully redacted and the other with the confidential information unredacted."

"[I]f any documents with confidential information are filed by the Clerk of the Court, the redacted document shall be made publicly available and the unredacted document shall be sealed," he wrote.

In this instance, Biden's attorney filed a motion and brief under seal, but didn't submit a redacted version of the document, McSpadden said. The unredacted version contained no confidential information, McSpadden added.

"IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that the Independence County, Arkansas Circuit Clerk's office unseal the Defendant's December 13, 2019 Motion, making the Defendant's Motion publicly available," McSpadden wrote Thursday.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette had filed a Freedom of Information Act request with Independence County on Dec. 13 seeking a copy of the motion. The newspaper ran an article Tuesday about the contents of Biden's motion and brief after obtaining a copy of the document from the attorney for on behalf of Lunden Alexis Roberts, mother of the child.

After receiving McSpadden's new order Thursday, the circuit clerk's office promptly posted the document, along with the motion that McSpadden had just unsealed.

Biden is a resident of California, but the case has been filed in Independence County, where the baby's mother resides.

The paternity suit, filed May 28 by Roberts, alleges that she and Hunter Biden "were in a relationship" and that "Baby Doe" was born in August 2018 "as a result of that relationship."

The 28-year-old Arkansas State University graduate is asking the court to establish that Biden, 49, is the baby's biological father and to order him to pay child support and provide health insurance for the toddler.

The couple met while Roberts was living in Washington, D.C., her attorney has said.

Biden initially denied ever having sexual relations with Roberts, according to The New Yorker.

DNA testing last month established "with scientific certainty" that Hunter Biden is the baby's father, according to a filing by Roberts' attorney.

Biden is "not contesting paternity," according to a Nov. 27 motion for continuance filed on his behalf.

In an affidavit also dated Nov. 27, Biden told the court that he is unemployed and has had "no monthly income since May 2019."

He is seeking to avoid revealing additional information, including a list of his previous employers, sources of income and business ownership interests.

Questions about Hunter Biden's finances, employment history and previous substance abuse have been raised by Republicans during the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Hunter Biden is the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, numerous polls have shown.

Republicans have criticized Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine and China, noting that they overlapped with his father's time in office.

Hunter Biden's defenders say there's no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden, portraying the attacks as baseless and politically motivated.

