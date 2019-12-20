Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

LR Parkview junior becomes Pittman's first in-state offer

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:41 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock Parkview tight end Erin Outley jumps over Marion defenders during a game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. ( Justin Cunningham)

Little Rock Parkview junior tight end Erin Outley is the first in-state prospect to receive an offer from Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, who notified him of the offer Friday.

Outley, 6-4, 235 pounds, also has offers from Memphis and Kansas, and is drawing interest from Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas and others.

“I’m very excited, I finally got an offer from my home state,” Outley said. "He told me I was his first in-state offer for the class of 2021. I’m blessed right now. Just happy. I’m a Hog fan and this is my home state.”

Outley recorded 48 catches for 721 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior, and had 27 receptions for 322 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore. As a freshman he had 22 catches for 331 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Pittman is looking forward to having Outley on campus.

“He wants me to come down in the sting to visit,” Outley said. “He said he loved my film and he talked to coach about me as a person.”

Outley said he wasn’t ready to pull the trigger and commit.

“Probably not right now,” Outley said.

His parents were also all smiles about the offer.

“They’re real happy,” Outley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT