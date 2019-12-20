LR Parkview junior becomes Pittman's first in-state offer

Little Rock Parkview junior tight end Erin Outley is the first in-state prospect to receive an offer from Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, who notified him of the offer Friday.

Outley, 6-4, 235 pounds, also has offers from Memphis and Kansas, and is drawing interest from Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas and others.

“I’m very excited, I finally got an offer from my home state,” Outley said. "He told me I was his first in-state offer for the class of 2021. I’m blessed right now. Just happy. I’m a Hog fan and this is my home state.”

Outley recorded 48 catches for 721 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior, and had 27 receptions for 322 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore. As a freshman he had 22 catches for 331 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Pittman is looking forward to having Outley on campus.

“He wants me to come down in the sting to visit,” Outley said. “He said he loved my film and he talked to coach about me as a person.”

Outley said he wasn’t ready to pull the trigger and commit.

“Probably not right now,” Outley said.

His parents were also all smiles about the offer.

“They’re real happy,” Outley said.