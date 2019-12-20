LRSD working on plan for Hall

Questions about course offerings and staffing at Little Rock's Hall High, which will become a special program magnet school for grades nine through 12, must be answered for parents and students within the next few weeks, Superintendent Mike Poore said Thursday.

Speaking to the district's Community Advisory Board, Poore said he anticipates providing "some sort of blueprint" on what Hall will look like by the middle of January, which is when the 2020-21 student registration period for magnet schools ends. Students who apply by the Jan. 17 registration deadline are given first priority for magnet school seats in the district over those who apply later.

Medical careers and computer technology are expected to be prominent components of Hall's magnet program, which will be developed around the STEAM subjects of science, technology, engineering, art and math.

"We want to show the sequence for parents of what those courses will look like," Poore said about a mid-January deadline. "Those are all things we have got to try to execute as quickly as possible."

Plans for converting Hall, which has an F grade from the state, into a magnet school without an attendance zone was approved last week by Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key, who acts in place of a school board in the 23,000-student district that is under state control and without an elected school board.

The state Board of Education expanded on the Hall changes approved by Key by directing that all of the current staff positions at Hall -- including that of Principal Mark Roberts -- be vacated and filled from a pool of interested people who apply.

The principal's position is currently being advertised on the district's website, Poore said and added that he intends to recommend very quickly to Key that a magnet program coordinator position be created for Hall. He said he envisions the holder of the coordinator job to be someone with a strong knowledge of math and science as well as good people skills.

Hall staff members have been told that they have to look for jobs in the spring semester or face being without a district position as the result of the reconstitution plan, Poore also said. Those employees can apply at schools throughout the district, including the new Southwest High School and the West High School of Innovation, which is a ninth and 10th grade school for 2020-21 that is adjoining Pinnacle View Middle School.

"Also know that we will have openings at Hall High, I want to remind everyone that Hall has a staff that has for the last two years had growth [on state required exams] and that is a very positive statement about the teachers, the principal and the support staff at that school," he said.

Poore said the district leaders are talking and working with the governor's office and with the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce on building support for the magnet program, which could be in the form of curriculum development and help with various kinds of laboratories. Gov. Asa Hutchinson is a proponent of computer science and coding. The chamber is spearheading the Ford Next Generation Learning model of establishing career academies within high schools.

Community Advisory Board member Melanie Fox on Thursday repeated her earlier call for the district to use a committee and subcommittees of educators, community members and parents to design the Hall program in much the same way the Forest Heights STEM Academy for kindergarten through eighth grade was designed a few years ago. The school has become an A-graded school by the state based on state test results and other factors.

Poore said parents, business people and other community members will be called to contribute to planning for Hall but that there is some urgency in getting preliminary work done in order to both retain current Hall High students and attract new students for the coming 2020-21 school year. The school currently has about 900 students. As many as 300 of those students who have been attending Hall for its services to those who are not native English-language speakers will have the option to continue attending Hall or choosing to attend the new Southwest High School, which is their attendance school.

Poore said Hall next year will likely be a blend of supporting current students who may be involved in the existing programs in the arts and teacher preparation and adding the STEAM subjects

"Give me a month, less than a month, and we'll be in a pretty good place," Poore told advisory board Chairman Jeff Wood, who worried that the district is behind in opening a new Hall High in August.

Hall High teacher Sarah Dixon told the advisory board later Thursday night that teachers at Hall are fearful and stressed by the situation but still doing their jobs of teaching and inspiring students. She also said Hall teachers are neither bad nor lazy, contrary to the perception created by state-given F grade. Students and teachers at the school should not be made to feel they aren't good enough and are being cast aside.

"Every student is invited to stay," Wood said in response. Any improvements made to the Hall program or the aging facility are not rejections of the students who are there, he said.

