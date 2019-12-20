• A luxury yacht owned by singer Marc Anthony partially sank in Biscayne Bay after it was engulfed by flames that took 45 Florida firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish. No one was injured. The 120-foot boat named Andiamo was docked off Miami's MacArthur Causeway at the Island Gardens Marina when it caught fire Wednesday night, fire officials said. Island Gardens Marina spokeswoman Nataly Tovar confirmed that the boat belonged to the famous salsa artist. Two crew members were on board at the time of the fire, but they were able to get off safely and were not injured, the Miami Fire Department said in a news release. Their identities were not released. The Miami and Miami-Dade fire departments worked to contain the fire. They used fireboats to douse the flames. The boat was partially underwater, but no other boats were damaged, the Miami Herald quoted Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll as saying. Flames could be seen from downtown Miami late Wednesday. It wasn't clear what caused the blaze. The yacht, worth about $7 million, has five cabins, satellite television and docking stations for several personal watercraft, TMZ reported. Anthony is a two-time Grammy Award winner and a six-time Latin Grammy Award winner. In 2016 he was recognized with a Guinness World Records title for having the most year-end best-selling albums in the tropical albums' chart by a solo artist.

• The first-ever Amy Winehouse exhibit in the United States will debut at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles next month. The Recording Academy said Thursday that the late British singer's popular outfits -- including her halter dress worn at her final stage performance in Belgrade in 2011 -- never-before-seen handwritten lyrics and home video, journal entries and more from her family's personal archive will make up "Beyond Black -- The Style of Amy Winehouse." The singer, whose hits included "Rehab" and "You Know I'm No Good," was also known for her distinctive look, including her beehive hairdo, cat eyeliner, ballet shoes, tattoos and more. The exhibit opens Jan. 17 and will run through April 13. Winehouse died July 23, 2011, at her London home from accidental alcohol poisoning at age 27. She released only two albums, Frank and Back to Black, but had a tremendous impact on music fans and her peers, being praised for her jazzlike vocals and honest lyrics. She won five Grammys at the 2008 show, which she couldn't attend because she was rejected for a U.S. work visa. Many of the items will be auctioned in 2021 to benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which works to prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young people.

In this June 3, 2007, file photo British singer Amy Winehouse arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles. (AP/Kevork Djansezian, File)

