New trade deal drops drug-cost protection

The House of Representatives voted Thursday in favor of a new trade deal for North America, giving a victory to farmers, ranchers and business owners, but dealing a blow to the pharmaceutical industry. (AP/Elise Amendola)

A revamped North American trade deal nearing passage in Congress gives both the White House and Democrats a chance to claim victory and offers farmers and businesses clearer rules governing the vast flow of goods among the United States, Canada and Mexico.

But the pact leaves at least one surprising loser: the pharmaceutical industry, a lobbying powerhouse in Washington.

To satisfy House Democrats, President Donald Trump's administration removed a provision that would have given the makers of expensive biologic drugs 10 years of protection from less expensive knockoffs. Democrats opposed what they called a giveaway to the industry that could have locked in inflated prices by stifling competition. Top examples of the injected drugs made from living cells include medications to fight cancer and immune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis.

"This is one of the first times we've actually seen pharma lose," said Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., who leads a subcommittee on trade. "They have a remarkable track record because they are a huge political force. They spend lots of money on lobbying, on advertising, on campaign contributions. But we held firm, and we won on all counts."

The removal of the provision also helped illustrate just how potent a political issue sky-high drug prices have become. It was a reminder, too, that Trump repeatedly pledged to work to lower drug prices.

Last week, drug manufacturers absorbed another -- though likely only temporary -- defeat when House Democrats passed legislation, along party lines, that would authorize Medicare to use its influence in the marketplace to negotiate lower prices from drug companies. The bill is thought to have no chance of passage, though, in the Republican-led Senate.

Yet the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Trump's rewrite of the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, seems set to clear Congress without the biologics protection the drug industry had sought.

The full House voted 385-41 on Thursday to approve it. The Senate isn't likely to take it up until January.

"It's not a mystery," said Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., who helped negotiate with the administration. "If you poll the American people, the cost of pharmaceuticals is a really big deal. It's at the top of the list."

The trade agreement the administration reached last year with Mexico and Canada gave biologics 10 years of protection from cheaper near-copies known as biosimilars. Among the leading biologics are the anti-cancer drug Rituxan and Humira and Enbrel, which fight immune disorders.

The industry -- and the Trump administration -- had argued that manufacturers of biologics require years of protection to profit from their drugs before biosimilars should be allowed to cut into sales. Otherwise, they contend, brand-name drug companies and biotech startups that rely on money from venture capital firms would have little incentive to invest in developing new medicines.

"The announcement made today puts politics over patients," the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America said in a statement last week. "Eliminating the biologics provision in the [trade agreement] removes vital protections for innovators while doing nothing to help U.S. patients afford their medicines or access future treatments and cures."

The industry also rejected the notion that the biologics provision would keep drug prices high and hurt consumers. Existing U.S. law, they noted, already gives makers of biologics 12 years' protection, more than the proposed 10 years in the new trade agreement. But the provision the Democrats succeeded in removing would have forced Mexico to expand biologics' monopoly from five years and Canada from eight, potentially hurting U.S. consumers who seek lower drug prices in those countries.

Four years ago, the industry helped scuttle an Obama administration trade deal with 11 Pacific Rim countries, arguing that a provision establishing eight years of protection for biologics was not sufficient. Now the latest U.S. trade deal contains no biologics protections at all.

In 2006, the industry scored a big victory when it helped push legislation through Congress that added prescription drug coverage for Medicare recipients but barred the government from negotiating lower prices. That restriction opened a "Pandora's box" that paved the way for unsustainable price increases, said Steve Brozak, an analyst at WBB Securities.

Drugmakers began raising prices of existing drugs several times a year, sometimes totaling more than 20% annually. They also started offering biologics with list prices topping six figures a year. In May, U.S. regulators approved a one-time gene therapy, Zolgensma, with a price of $2.1 million per patient.

A backlash has been growing, especially after news reports and congressional hearings exposed stories of patients rationing medicine and even dying because they couldn't afford insulin or other drugs.

Drugmakers have "been on defense more than we've ever seen," said David Certner, legal counsel for AARP.

Last year, Certner noted, Congress dealt the industry two losses: First, by increasing the discounts that drugmakers must give to senior citizens with high drug costs who have landed in a Medicare coverage gap. Then, months later, lawmakers rejected industry efforts to reverse that change.

Trump has long promised to address drug prices. On Wednesday, the administration moved ahead with a plan to allow Americans to safely and legally gain access to lower-priced medicines from abroad. So far, most of Trump's drug-price initiatives have gone nowhere. His trade team negotiated biologics protections into the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Business on 12/20/2019