North Little Rock man accused of battering pizza delivery driver with gun, robbing him

North Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday after a pizza delivery person was attacked and robbed last week, a news release said.

Officers arrested Curtez Lacurt Nichouls, 20, of North Little Rock, Friday on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to the Pulaski County jail roster. Nichouls was in jail without bond Friday afternoon.

At approximately 4:18 p.m. on Dec. 14, a driver for Marco’s Pizza was making a delivery to 5121Velvet Ridge when police say Nichouls struck him in the face with a gun, leaving “significant injuries to the victim’s face,” and robbed him, the release said. The release did not specify the amount of cash stolen from the victim.

The victim, Wesley York, 22, of North Little Rock, was hospitalized and later released.