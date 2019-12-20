Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

North Little Rock man accused of battering pizza delivery driver with gun, robbing him

by Clara Turnage | Today at 4:52 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Curtez Lacurt Nichouls

North Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday after a pizza delivery person was attacked and robbed last week, a news release said.

Officers arrested Curtez Lacurt Nichouls, 20, of North Little Rock, Friday on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to the Pulaski County jail roster. Nichouls was in jail without bond Friday afternoon.

At approximately 4:18 p.m. on Dec. 14, a driver for Marco’s Pizza was making a delivery to 5121Velvet Ridge when police say Nichouls struck him in the face with a gun, leaving “significant injuries to the victim’s face,” and robbed him, the release said. The release did not specify the amount of cash stolen from the victim.

The victim, Wesley York, 22, of North Little Rock, was hospitalized and later released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT