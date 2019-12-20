100 years ago

Dec. 20, 1919

EL DORADO -- Oil operators and lease dealers continued to arrive in El Dorado today, attracted by the report that oil had been struck in a well drilled near Sohmler, Union county, by the Trinity Petroleum Corporation. Activity in the buying and selling of leases increased further today. Approximately 300 visitors are here.

50 years ago

Dec. 20, 1969

• Circuit Judges Warren E. Wood and Tom F. Digby put a jury wheel to use Friday for the two civil divisions of Pulaski Circuit Court. Each judge drew 48 jurors' numbers from the wheel, which contained numbered wooden discs of 1,704 potential jurors.

25 years ago

Dec. 20, 1994

• Federal officials plan to add weather monitoring to Little Rock airport traffic controllers' responsibilities. The Federal Aviation Administration plans to save $1.1 million a year in its five-state Southwest region by canceling contracts with weather services. Except for Little Rock Regional Airport, Adams Field, the change would affect mostly small airstrips and landing sites in Arkansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas. Little Rock Regional Airport keeps 50 air traffic controllers busy routing takeoffs and landings and is the largest terminal in the region slated to lose weather observation service. The FAA is meeting Wednesday with control tower personnel to work out plans for air traffic controllers to take over a new computerized weather monitoring system.

10 years ago

Dec. 20, 2009

FORREST CITY -- A Forrest City pilot has been chosen to receive a prestigious award recognizing him for years of professionalism. In January, Homer Jacobs will be honored locally for receiving the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, which gives recognition to pilots who have demonstrated professionalism, skill and aviation expertise by maintaining safe operations for 50 years or more. Jacobs is only the 17th pilot in Arkansas to receive the award.

Metro on 12/20/2019