Police search turns up drugs in house

A Sherwood man was arrested Wednesday after officers found marijuana, THC syrup and THC in his home, a report said.

Sherwood police officers arrested Michael E. Jones, 38, after finding 7 pounds of marijuana, 30 ounces of THC syrup and 27.5 ounces of THC while executing a search warrant at his rental house at 6516 Ridgemist Lane, the report said.

Jones was arrested on Brockington Road on charges of maintaining a drug premise, use of another's property to facilitate a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia and three charges of possession of a schedule VI drug, the report said.

Jones was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster Thursday evening.

Metro on 12/20/2019