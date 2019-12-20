Razorbacks add two more to mix

University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman added two more prospects to the Hogs' early signing period list Thursday with junior college defensive end Julius Coates and high school athlete Darin Turner.

Coates' signing was announced by Arkansas on Thursday morning followed shortly by Turner's signature. They are the eighth and ninth signees for the 2020 class.

The chance to play in the SEC was a big lure for Coates, 6-6, 270 pounds, of East Mississippi Community College. He chose the Razorbacks over Nebraska, Colorado, Oregon, Kansas State, Maryland and numerous others.

"I love the opportunity. It's been a goal of mine to play in the SEC for a long time," said Coates, who hasn't visited Fayetteville. "My situation at Arkansas is a great one, and it's the best place for me to be."

He officially visited Nebraska, Oregon and Colorado during the season. ESPN rates him a 3-star prospect, No. 9 defensive end and No. 44 overall prospect in the junior college ranks.

He committed to Colorado on Oct. 7 and reopened his recruitment Dec. 6. Former UA coach Chad Morris offered Coates on Nov. 4, and Pittman extended an offer Dec. 17.

Despite only having an offer from Pittman for two days, Coates said he's confident in what the new Arkansas coach has in store.

"I trust in Coach Pittman and where he can take this program," said Coates, who plans to enroll in January. "He's building a great staff, and I know I'll be in good hands at Arkansas."

Coates, who played at Rockford (Ill.) Guilford High School prior to junior college, recorded 30 tackles, 6 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 2 recovered fumbles, 2 forced fumbles and 2 pass breakups as a sophomore.

Turner signed with the Razorbacks after taking an official visit to Fayetteville last weekend.

Turner, 6-4, 215, of Memphis Central, had accumulated offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others before picking Arkansas on Aug. 30. He reopened his recruitment after the firing of Morris.

He also took an official visit to Arkansas during the season. The latest trip to Fayetteville was his fourth and the most informative about the academic opportunities.

"[The] trip really opened my eyes to the education part," Turner said. "I got to understand the school better. A person always told me, if you take care of the classroom, then football is going to come natural. I really just focused on the academic part when I came up here this time."

He was high school teammates with two Arkansas freshmen, defensive lineman Eric Gregory and receiver Shamar Nash, before they left Central for IMG Academy in Florida.

Turner had 20 receptions for 331 yards and 5 touchdowns while making 13.5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 5 interceptions and 6 pass breakups while playing safety and cornerback on defense as a senior.

Memphis Central Coach Major Wright sees Turner being a unique talent.

"I think they're getting one of the most versatile big athletes around," Wright said. "He can play a lot of places. He can play a couple of places on the offensive side and two or three places on the defensive side and excel at all. Depending on where they plan to use him, I think he can be an impact player in a lot of places."

ESPN rates Turner a 4-star prospect, the No. 14 receiver and No. 111 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class.

"If we needed to shutdown an opposing receiver, he was the guy we put at corner," Wright said. "If we needed a guy in the secondary in the run game we would put him at safety. We moved him all around. He could play linebacker. He has great instincts defensively, great ball skills. He has a tremendous feel for it along with tremendous size and athleticism."

Wright believes Turner is ready for the daily rigors of a college football student-athlete.

"I'm confident he's up to the task," Wright said. "I think they're getting a special player."

