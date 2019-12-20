Retailer Gap set to close LR store

Another major national retailer is leaving the central Arkansas market. Apparel store Gap Inc. said Thursday that it plans to close its Little Rock store in Park Plaza mall by Jan. 26.

Last month, Gap closed a store in Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers. The company will continue to operate Gap Factory, a discount store in the Outlets of Little Rock.

Gap did not offer specific comment on the Arkansas stores, noting only that the closings are part of a larger corporate strategy. The Park Plaza store is offering discounted merchandise for men, women and children until closing.

"We are committed to quickly, thoughtfully, and decisively addressing stores that are underperforming or don't fit our vision for the future of Gap," a spokesman said in a statement. "We are confident these closures will strengthen the health of the specialty fleet moving forward and will serve as a more appropriate foundation for brand revitalization."

Earlier this year, the retailer announced that it will close about 230 Gap specialty stores over the next two years. Through the end of November, the company has closed nearly 50 stores around the world, with about half of those in the United States. Stores have been closed in major cities such as Dallas, Houston, Miami, New York and Seattle, and internationally in London, Paris, Tokyo and Toronto.

The Park Plaza store opened in 2006 and occupies more than 16,00 square feet of space.

The Gap's closure follows an announcement in November by Sears that it would close its last store in Arkansas at North Little Rock's McCain Mall, where the retailer has operated as an anchor since the mall opened in 1973.

Financial troubles experienced by Sears' ownership led to the closing.

