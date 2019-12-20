Sandy's Homeplace Cafe in Little Rock closes after 41 years

Sandra Woods said she opened Sandy's Homeplace Cafe in 1978 on a "whim.”

She had been bartending her way through college to become a teacher but realized that career wasn’t for her. Then, one night at her bartending job, she got frustrated with management and knew that couldn't be her future either.

The next day she opened up the newspaper and saw an ad for a little house on East 15th Street, and the cafe was born.

Now, 41 years later, the restaurant has finally shuttered.

“I’m retiring,” Woods said. “I’m old.”

Woods said the restaurant was most popular during the first few years it was open, but it saw a steady stream of customers during its run.

Chicken liver became the cafe’s signature, and Woods said if she knew it would become so popular she’d struggle to meet demand, she would never have introduced it.

The cafe also offered chicken fried steak and other comfort foods.

Woods was the restaurant's cook, and aside from planned vacations, she only missed one day in the kitchen due to illness.

She said she realized it was time to retire this summer when it was uncomfortably hot and humid in the kitchen, and she worried she would hurt herself, given the physicality of the work. She didn’t want to spend her retirement in pain from some injury in the restaurant.

She plans now to spend more time with her grandchildren.

“I was going to retire six years ago, and then I was still enjoying my job, so I decided that I’d stay until I got tired of cooking,” Woods said. “And I’m tired of cooking, so I’m through.”

Her children are attorneys, Woods said, and didn't want to take over after working there during their teenage years, so closing down was the next step.

After she announced the decision a couple months ago, the number of lunch customers doubled on some days to almost 200.

“I never would have told anybody I was retiring if I’d known it was going to create that much chaos,” she said.

Woods said she isn’t sad to close the restaurant. She will miss her customers, but she has taken some of their numbers and will meet them for lunch, wherever they choose to go with the cafe now closed.

“There’s no regrets,” Woods said. “I worked long enough that there’s no regrets.”