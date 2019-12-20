Senate passes robocall-limits bill

The U.S. Senate approved a bill Thursday to crack down on robocalls, sending to President Donald Trump a measure meant to combat a persistent and costly problem for Americans. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

WASHINGTON -- Congress on Thursday approved the country's first major anti-robocall law in decades, hoping that a mix of new federal powers and regulations targeting the telecommunications industry will spell relief from billions of spam calls.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously, on a voice vote, after House approval earlier this month.

The measure, which President Donald Trump is expected to sign, would stiffen enforcement and require that phone companies offer free consumer tools to identify and block scam calls. It also calls for tougher fines when individuals intentionally violate the law.

It won't cut down on robocalls immediately, its backers acknowledge, but over time it should lessen the unwanted interruptions -- and take aim at the fraudsters behind them.

Under the proposal, dubbed the TRACED Act (Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act), the government will gain new powers to find and prosecute criminals who place batches of calls under fake numbers without obtaining permission, remedying what law enforcement officials have said was a major weakness that inhibited their ability to punish those who contact Americans en masse.

The bill also puts in motion a process requiring AT&T, Verizon and other telecom carriers -- small and large, wireless and those that service landlines -- to adopt technology that's supposed to help companies and consumers identify when calls are legitimate or spam. Carriers that implement this technology to block suspected, fraudulent robocalls also must offer people those services for free.

Over the past year, the Federal Communications Commission has introduced new efforts designed to clamp down on robocalls. In June, for example, the FCC voted to allow AT&T, Verizon and others to block suspected spam calls by default on behalf of their subscribers. Those carriers, meanwhile, began offering consumers new robocall-blocking tools, as did device-makers like Apple and app developers on their platforms.

Alex Quilici, the founder of YouMail, said it's probably going to be "12 to 18 months before" the flurry of federal activity affects the heavy volume of robocalls that Americans receive.

"It gives enforcement more time and more teeth, but that doesn't mean instantly they can go arrest hundreds of robocallers and put them in jail," Quilici said. "It's going to take some time to apply the law's enforcement provisions."

Even supporters say it isn't perfect, leaving a number of robocall issues unresolved. Nothing, for example, cuts down on credit card companies, student lenders and others that call Americans in droves.

Still, lawmakers and consumer advocates hailed it as a critical first step after robocallers rang Americans' smartphones an estimated 54 billion times over the past year, according to YouMail, a call-blocking app that found 60% of such calls are fraudulent.

"It's going to give law enforcement, the FCC, the tools to go after robocallers who break the law," said Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., the lead author of the legislation in the House.

Even as Washington warred with itself -- deadlocked by partisanship, gripped with impeachment and entering a presidential election year -- lawmakers found rare alignment in their shared hatred of robocalls. Spurring Democrats and Republicans to act was an outcry from voters and businesses tired of the telecom intrusions and victims who said their identities had been stolen when they unwittingly answered robocalls.

Over the past year, illegal robocalls peddled Social Security and credit card scams, targeted Americans enrolling in health insurance and, in one operation revealed this month, allegedly spread misinformation about a political candidate in California.

But the disruptions have proved to be more than a mere nuisance. They imperiled hospitals, overwhelming doctors' phone lines and scaring patients, leading medical professionals to fear that robocalls could create a public-health crisis if something wasn't done. In response, the new law adopted by Congress creates a special task force to address robocalls targeting hospitals and other health-care organizations, responding to reports from The Washington Post.

"There are numerous stories of hospital telephone lines being flooded with robocalls, disrupting critical lines of communication for hours," said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., who helped write the legislation. "That can't be allowed to go on."

Federal law already had set limits on robocalls -- requiring, for example, callers to get permission before bombarding people with prerecorded messages. But the rules, adopted in 1991, increasingly proved to be no match against fraudsters who developed sophisticated techniques to masquerade their phone numbers and dial or text consumers in large batches. Federal regulators said they were hamstrung, noting that they sometimes had to issue stern warnings before they could assess fines -- a gap in enforcement that the TRACED Act eliminates.

Initially, House lawmakers also took aim at a wider array of robocalls. Their original bill would have had the FCC rethink what qualifies as an automated dial in the first place. The proposal might have resulted in consumers receiving fewer unwanted calls from scammers and legitimate businesses alike.

But it quickly faced opposition from business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and top lobbyists from the insurance, banking and student-lending industries, which pressured Congress to preserve their ability to continue calling consumers. In the end, a scaled-back approach favored by Senate Republicans prevailed.

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., who helped craft the proposal, acknowledged in a statement that he initially hoped "the final bill would have also tackled certain definitional issues" but added "some industries that rely on harassing consumers with robocalls opposed strong action on this front."

"The FCC has, and should use, its authority to address any remaining gaps," Markey added.

Information for this article was contributed by Tali Arbel of The Associated Press.

Business on 12/20/2019