South Carolina routs Duke, improves to 11-1

Duke guard Haley Gorecki (2) is defended by South Carolina's Breanna Beal (12) and Victaria Saxton (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Zia Cooke and LeLe Grissett had 12 points each and No. 5 South Carolina took control in the second quarter in an 89-46 victory over Duke on Thursday night.

Cooke and Grissett topped six players with 10 or more points to help the Gamecocks (11-1) run their winning streak to five. Tyasha Harris added 11 points, and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal had 10 points apiece.

For Duke (7-4), it was the most lopsided loss in Coach Joanne P. McCallie's 12 seasons and its largest margin of defeat since Virginia, led by current Gamecocks Coach Dawn Staley, beat the Blue Devils 93-48 in 1992.

After a ragged first quarter, South Carolina got locked in defensively to take control.

Duke went 1 of 8 from the field and had 10 of its 15 first-half turnovers in the second quarter. Laeticia Amihere got a 13-4 run started with a putback bucket before Grissett followed with a steal and a basket.

Grissett added a block and then a three-point play. Amihere had another bucket and when Victaria Saxton hit an inside shot, the Gamecocks were up 31-18 and cruising.

Grissett finished a perfect performance, going 4 of 4 from the field and hitting her four foul shots.

The Blue Devils looked ready to hang with South Carolina, trailing just 16-14 after the first 10 minutes. But things fell apart the rest of the half was Duke could not find good looks or hold onto the basketball.

Miela Goodchild had 11 points to lead the Blue Devils.

NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 71,

TENNESSEE-MARTIN 63, 2OT

MARTIN, Tenn. -- Dana Evans scored 22 points and No. 6 Louisville outlasted Tennessee-Martin in double overtime after trailing for nearly all of regulation.

Kylee Shook and Diop each added 15 points for the Cardinals (11-1). Louisville took the lead for good with 3:05 left in the second overtime.

Damiah Griffin led the Skyhawks (4-6) with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cardinals made 18 of 20 free throws, while the Skyhawks were 15 of 28.

NO. 9 N.C. STATE 74,

TENN.-CHATTANOOGA 38

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Elissa Cunane scored 17 points and North Carolina State had a 23-0 second-quarter.

Grace Hunter added 14 points for the Wolfpack (11-0) in their final nonconference game of the regular season. N.C. State broke open a tie game with the 23-0 run, holding the Mocs (1-12) scoreless for more than eight minutes.

Bria Dial scored all 12 of her points in the first half for Tennessee-Chattanooga (1-12). The Mocs have lost 10 in a row.

NO. 10 UCLA 59, GEORGIA 50

ATHENS, Ga. -- Michaela Onyenwere had 19 points and nine rebounds to help UCLA improve to 10-0.

Lauryn Miller added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Bruins.

Gabby Connally led Georgia (7-4) with 16 points. She hit a three-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to make it 17-15.

NO. 15 MISSISSIPPI STATE 86,

SOUTH FLORIDA 61

LAS VEGAS -- Chloe Bibby hit five three-pointers and scored 21 points, Rickea Jackson had 17 points and 10 rebounds and No. 15 Mississippi State opened the Duel in the Desert with a victory over South Florida.

The Bulldogs (10-2), who took control with a 17-2 run in the first quarter for a 19-4 lead. MSU went 7 for 9 with Bibby making all three of her three-pointers and had all five in the first quarter, which ended with the Bulldogs on top 29-15.

Jessika Carter had 15 points and Jordan Danberry (Conway) 12 for Mississippi State, which will face the winner of Virginia and host UNLV in the championship on Saturday. The Bulldogs won the tournament in 2017.

Maria Alverez made four three-pointers and scored 12 points to lead the Bulls (7-5). USF only shot 35.5% and had 24 turnovers the Bulldogs turned into 27 points.

Sports on 12/20/2019