State high school basketball schedule

BOYS
Alma at Maumelle
Atkins at Magnet Cove
Bald Knob at Cedar Ridge
Baptist Prep at Episcopal Collegiate
Bay at Melbourne
Bearden at Woodlawn
Benton Harmony Grove at Glen Rose
Bentonville vs. Clovis East, Calif. (at Orlando, Fla.)
Blytheville at Highland
Bluejacket, Okla. at Decatur
Brookland at Valley View
Buffalo Island Central at Riverside
Centerpoint at Genoa Central
Clarkton, Mo. at Piggott
Central Ark. Christian at Mayflower
Charleston at Greenland
Clarksville at Pottsville
Crowley's Ridge at Sloan-Hendrix
Danville vs. Hector
De Queen at Arkadelphia
Drew Central at Monticello
Elkins at West Fork
Farmington at Prairie Grove
Fountain Lake at Lamar
Future School of Fort Smith at Western Yell Co.
Gentry at Pea Ridge
Gosnell at Trumann
Gravette at Harrison
Green Forest vs. Rose Bud
Hamburg at Hermitage
Harrisburg at Tuckerman
Hot Springs at Pine Bluff
Huntsville at Berryville
Jasper at Kingston
Jessieville at Paris
Johnson Co. Westside at County Line
Jonesboro vs. Arlington, Tenn.
KIPP Delta at Earle
Lafayette County at Bradley
Lavaca at Hackett
Lead Hill at Izard County
Lincoln at Cedarville
LISA Academy at Jacksonville Lighthouse
Little Rock Fair at SW Christian Academy
Magnolia at Texarkana, Texas
Mammoth Spring at Maynard
Manila at Hoxie
Mansfield at Waldron
Marshall at Valley Springs
McCrory at LISA Academy North
Mena at Malvern
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs
Nemo Vista at Quitman
Ozark at Heber Springs
Poyen at Murfreesboro
Prescott at Bismarck
Rivercrest at Corning
Riverview at Palestine-Wheatley
Rogers at Lake Hamilton
Russellville at Morrilton
Saline Co. Homeschool at Dermott
Scranton at Dardanelle
Sheridan at White Hall
Shirley at Brinkley
Southside Batesville at Pocahontas
Southside Bee Branch at Conway St. Joseph
Spring Hill at Hampton
St. Joe at Norfork
Texarkana at Camden Fairview
The New School at Mount Judea
Two Rivers at Booneville
Van Buren at Fort Smith Southside
Viola at Bruno-Pyatt
Waynesville, Mo. vs. Nettleton
Northeast Arkansas Tournament
at Jonesboro (ASU)
Marked Tree vs. Newport
Pangburn Classic
at Pangburn
Bergman vs. Westside Greers Ferry
Wynne vs. Concord
Pangburg vs. Little Rock Homeschool
Marmaduke vs. Hillcrest
Quest Academy vs. Timbo
Helena-West Helena Invitational
at West Helena
Marvell vs. Dollarway
Marianna vs. Helena-West Helena
GIRLS
Alma at Maumelle
Atkins at Magnet Cove
Bald Knob at Cedar Ridge
Baptist Prep at Episcopal Collegiate
Batesville at Jonesboro Westside
Bearden at Woodlawn
Benton Harmony Grove at Glen Rose
Blytheville at Highland
Brookland at Valley View
Bluejacket, Okla. at Decatur
Cabot at Little Rock Christian
Centerpoint at Genoa Central
Central Ark. Christian at Mayflower
Charleston at Greenland
Clarksville at Pottsville
Danville at Hector
De Queen at Arkadelphia
Drew Central at Monticello
Earle at KIPP Delta
Elkins at West Fork
Farmington at Prairie Grove
Forrest City at Earle
Fountain Lake at Lamar
Future School of Fort Smith at Western Yell Co.
Gentry at Pea Ridge
Gravette at Harrison
Green Forest at Rose Bud
Hamburg at Hermitage
Harrisburg at Tuckerman
Hot Springs at Pine Bluff
Huntsville at Berryville
Jacksonville at Greenwood
Jasper at Kingston
Jessieville at Paris
Johnson Co. Westside at County Line
Lafayette County at Bradley
Lavaca at Hackett
Lead Hill at Izard County
Lincoln at Cedarville
Lisa Academy Jacksonville Lighthouse
Mammoth Spring at Maynard
Marion at North Little Rock
Marshall at Valley Springs
McCrory at LISA Academy North
Mena at Malvern
Mountain Home at Bentonville West
Nemo Vista at Quitman
Ozark at Heber Springs
Poyen at Murfreesboro
Prescott at Bismarck
Rivercrest at Corning
Riverview at Palestine-Wheatley
Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs
Russellville at Morrilton
Saline Co. Homeschool at Dermott
Scranton at Dardanelle
Sheridan at White Hall
Spring Hill at Hampton
Southside Batesville at Pocahontas
Southside Bee Branch at Conway St. Joseph
Texarkana at Camden Fairview
Two Rivers at Booneville
Van Buren at Fort Smith Southside
Viola at Bruno-Pyatt
Waldron at Mansfield
Malik Monk Holiday Classic
at Bentonville
Conway vs. Fayetteville
Bentonville vs. Little Rock Hall
Northeast Arkansas Tournament
at Jonesboro (ASU)
Armorel vs. Bay
Marked Tree vs. Cross County
Manila vs. Buffalo Island Central
Cave City vs. Rector
Riverside vs. Hoxie
Pangburn Classic
at Pangburn
Star City vs. Westside Greers Ferry
Wynne vs. Concord
Bergman vs. Hillcrest
Marmaduke vs. Timbo
Helena-West Helena Invitational
at West Helena
Brinkley vs. Dollarway
Sports on 12/20/2019
Print Headline: State high school basketball schedule