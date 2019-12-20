State high school basketball schedule

BOYS

Alma at Maumelle

Atkins at Magnet Cove

Bald Knob at Cedar Ridge

Baptist Prep at Episcopal Collegiate

Bay at Melbourne

Bearden at Woodlawn

Benton Harmony Grove at Glen Rose

Bentonville vs. Clovis East, Calif. (at Orlando, Fla.)

Blytheville at Highland

Bluejacket, Okla. at Decatur

Brookland at Valley View

Buffalo Island Central at Riverside

Centerpoint at Genoa Central

Clarkton, Mo. at Piggott

Central Ark. Christian at Mayflower

Charleston at Greenland

Clarksville at Pottsville

Crowley's Ridge at Sloan-Hendrix

Danville vs. Hector

De Queen at Arkadelphia

Drew Central at Monticello

Elkins at West Fork

Farmington at Prairie Grove

Fountain Lake at Lamar

Future School of Fort Smith at Western Yell Co.

Gentry at Pea Ridge

Gosnell at Trumann

Gravette at Harrison

Green Forest vs. Rose Bud

Hamburg at Hermitage

Harrisburg at Tuckerman

Hot Springs at Pine Bluff

Huntsville at Berryville

Jasper at Kingston

Jessieville at Paris

Johnson Co. Westside at County Line

Jonesboro vs. Arlington, Tenn.

KIPP Delta at Earle

Lafayette County at Bradley

Lavaca at Hackett

Lead Hill at Izard County

Lincoln at Cedarville

LISA Academy at Jacksonville Lighthouse

Little Rock Fair at SW Christian Academy

Magnolia at Texarkana, Texas

Mammoth Spring at Maynard

Manila at Hoxie

Mansfield at Waldron

Marshall at Valley Springs

McCrory at LISA Academy North

Mena at Malvern

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs

Nemo Vista at Quitman

Ozark at Heber Springs

Poyen at Murfreesboro

Prescott at Bismarck

Rivercrest at Corning

Riverview at Palestine-Wheatley

Rogers at Lake Hamilton

Russellville at Morrilton

Saline Co. Homeschool at Dermott

Scranton at Dardanelle

Sheridan at White Hall

Shirley at Brinkley

Southside Batesville at Pocahontas

Southside Bee Branch at Conway St. Joseph

Spring Hill at Hampton

St. Joe at Norfork

Texarkana at Camden Fairview

The New School at Mount Judea

Two Rivers at Booneville

Van Buren at Fort Smith Southside

Viola at Bruno-Pyatt

Waynesville, Mo. vs. Nettleton

Northeast Arkansas Tournament

at Jonesboro (ASU)

Marked Tree vs. Newport

Pangburn Classic

at Pangburn

Bergman vs. Westside Greers Ferry

Wynne vs. Concord

Pangburg vs. Little Rock Homeschool

Marmaduke vs. Hillcrest

Quest Academy vs. Timbo

Helena-West Helena Invitational

at West Helena

Marvell vs. Dollarway

Marianna vs. Helena-West Helena

GIRLS

Alma at Maumelle

Atkins at Magnet Cove

Bald Knob at Cedar Ridge

Baptist Prep at Episcopal Collegiate

Batesville at Jonesboro Westside

Bearden at Woodlawn

Benton Harmony Grove at Glen Rose

Blytheville at Highland

Brookland at Valley View

Bluejacket, Okla. at Decatur

Cabot at Little Rock Christian

Centerpoint at Genoa Central

Central Ark. Christian at Mayflower

Charleston at Greenland

Clarksville at Pottsville

Danville at Hector

De Queen at Arkadelphia

Drew Central at Monticello

Earle at KIPP Delta

Elkins at West Fork

Farmington at Prairie Grove

Forrest City at Earle

Fountain Lake at Lamar

Future School of Fort Smith at Western Yell Co.

Gentry at Pea Ridge

Gravette at Harrison

Green Forest at Rose Bud

Hamburg at Hermitage

Harrisburg at Tuckerman

Hot Springs at Pine Bluff

Huntsville at Berryville

Jacksonville at Greenwood

Jasper at Kingston

Jessieville at Paris

Johnson Co. Westside at County Line

Lafayette County at Bradley

Lavaca at Hackett

Lead Hill at Izard County

Lincoln at Cedarville

Lisa Academy Jacksonville Lighthouse

Mammoth Spring at Maynard

Marion at North Little Rock

Marshall at Valley Springs

McCrory at LISA Academy North

Mena at Malvern

Mountain Home at Bentonville West

Nemo Vista at Quitman

Ozark at Heber Springs

Poyen at Murfreesboro

Prescott at Bismarck

Rivercrest at Corning

Riverview at Palestine-Wheatley

Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs

Russellville at Morrilton

Saline Co. Homeschool at Dermott

Scranton at Dardanelle

Sheridan at White Hall

Spring Hill at Hampton

Southside Batesville at Pocahontas

Southside Bee Branch at Conway St. Joseph

Texarkana at Camden Fairview

Two Rivers at Booneville

Van Buren at Fort Smith Southside

Viola at Bruno-Pyatt

Waldron at Mansfield

Malik Monk Holiday Classic

at Bentonville

Conway vs. Fayetteville

Bentonville vs. Little Rock Hall

Northeast Arkansas Tournament

at Jonesboro (ASU)

Armorel vs. Bay

Marked Tree vs. Cross County

Manila vs. Buffalo Island Central

Cave City vs. Rector

Riverside vs. Hoxie

Pangburn Classic

at Pangburn

Star City vs. Westside Greers Ferry

Wynne vs. Concord

Bergman vs. Hillcrest

Marmaduke vs. Timbo

Helena-West Helena Invitational

at West Helena

Brinkley vs. Dollarway

