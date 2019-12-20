Sturdy defensive effort spurs Auburn

Auburn guard J’Von McCormick (5) puts up a shot against North Carolina State forward Manny Bates during the second half of the No. 12 Tigers’ 79-73 victory over the Wolfpack on Thursday in Auburn, Ala. (AP/Julie Bennett)

AUBURN, Ala. -- Samir Doughty scored 11 of his 24 points over the final 4:33 and No. 12 Auburn beat North Carolina State 79-73 Thursday night with a late defensive clampdown.

The Tigers (10-0) remained the only unbeaten Power Five team with perhaps their most notable win of the season. There was no three-point barrage or offensive explosion like last year's team sometimes produced on its way to the Final Four.

"We've got to be a great defensive team to win games," Doughty said. "We aren't as good at scoring as we were last year, and we know that. We just try to focus on defending, winning our matchup."

The Wolfpack (8-3) briefly took a lead on Braxton Beverly's layup with 5:23 left but couldn't score again for the next four-plus minutes.

Doughty started a late 10-point surge with a scoop shot, but his biggest was a back-breaking three-pointer from the corner to beat the shot clock with 25 seconds left.

"That wasn't the play call but that was like a second option," Doughty said, "and it was a pretty good option."

He was perfect on six foul shots down the stretch.

Austin Wiley had a breakaway dunk during that run when Wolfpack players were slow to get back following a turnover.

"I didn't expect to be that open," Wiley said. "It seemed like everybody just stopped."

Doughty also turned the ball over and stole it right back, winning the scramble for a loose ball and calling a timeout from the floor to save possession.

J'Von McCormick's layup with 2:12 left gave Auburn a 72-64 lead.

Markell Johnson broke the North Carolina State drought with a short jumper with 1:21 left. After Doughty made two more foul shots, Pat Andree cut the Wolfpack's deficit to 74-69 with a three-pointer with 55 seconds to play.

"Auburn basketball's not going to be as pretty this year, and I don't know whether it will be as successful or effective," Tigers Coach Bruce Pearl said. "But I do know that we've got some very strong pieces."

McCormick had 14 points for Auburn and Austin Wiley added 10 points and eight rebounds.

C.J. Bryce had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead North Carolina State before fouling out with 1:38 left. Johnson added 17 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds.

NO. 4 DUKE 86, WOFFORD 57

DURHAM, N.C. -- Joey Baker had career highs of 22 points and five three-pointers to help fourth-ranked Duke beat Wofford.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore hit all of his three-pointers after halftime while the hot-shooting Blue Devils stretched their lead. Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Duke (10-1), which shot 54% in its return from a nearly two-week pause in the schedule.

Tray Hollowell scored 17 points to lead the Terriers (7-5). They shot just 35.5% despite hitting 10 three-pointers.

SETON HALL 52,

NO. 7 MARYLAND 48

NEWARK, N.J. -- Quincy McKnight scored a season-high 17 points and undermanned Seton Hall used a swarming, shot-blocking defense to stun No. 7 Maryland.

The Pirates (7-4) held the Terrapins to 27% shooting, blocked 15 shots and forced 17 turnovers in ending a two-game losing streak and handing Maryland (10-2) its second consecutive loss.

Seton Hall seemed in control when Anthony Nelson hit a layup for a 49-42 edge with about a minute to play. Then the Pirates missed three free throws and turned the ball over, setting up Anthony Cowan Jr. to try a tying three-pointer with 22 seconds left.

Cowan missed, and Seton Hall got the rebound and made a free throw to ice it.

Seton Hall won without Big East Conference preseason player of the year Myles Powell (concussion) and power forward Sando Mamukelashvili (broken wrist).

Cowan led Maryland with 16 points on 3-of-14 shooting. Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins added 11 points apiece.

Auburn guard Samir Doughty tries to get off a shot while being defended by North Carolina State guard Devon Daniels during the Tigers’ victory over the Wolfpack on Thursday night at Auburn, Ala. Doughty led all scorers with 24 points. (AP/Julie Bennett)

Sports on 12/20/2019