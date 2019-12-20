The best Star Wars films listed

It's no easy task, figuring out which Star Wars film is the best out of all of them. But you don't get to be a movie columnist by looking at a difficult task and shrugging your shoulders. (You get it by pestering the Philip Martin until he goes, "All right already! Geez!" Persistence is key.)

But here I sit, a mere two days from watching The Rise of Skywalker and completing a movie series 42 years in the making. And sure, there will be more Star Wars movies, but this one caps off the Skywalker story (or so we're led to believe through advertising).

Before I set to ranking the theatrical Star Wars films, a disclaimer: This list will not include 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars. I'm not discounting it because it's animated. If you've read my columns regularly, you know how much I love animation. I'm discounting this film because it's so terrible that if I included it in the list, it would go beneath the 50 feet of crap that's already under the list.

One final disclaimer. I love The Clone Wars animated television series, and I'm stoked to see it return to Disney+ (there, call off your assassins, Mr. Iger). Ahsoka Tano is one of the strongest characters in the entire series. She's my second favorite right under Obi-Wan himself. So don't think I dislike the movie because it's Clone Wars or Snips.

I'll start at the bottom of the pile and work my way up to the top. The worst Star Wars movie (not counting the holiday special) is Attack of the Clones. You really shouldn't be surprised the bottom of the barrel begins with a prequel film. This movie spends most of its time being boring as sin. Just about everything leading up to the climax with the stadium battle is dull, and the forced romance between Padme and Anakin is cringey as all get out. Part of that is the lack of chemistry between Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman. The other part is what I'm assuming is George Lucas' unchecked impulses that were properly restrained in the original trilogy.

Does Attack of the Clones have some cool scenes? Sure. Everything from the coliseum fight afterward is solid. That's what the whole movie should have been. Unfortunately, that only makes up the last chunk.

Only barely beating out Attack of the Clones is The Phantom Menace. Holy crap did these two movies introduce a bunch of unnecessary aspects to the Star Wars films. Did we really need hours of trade negotiation, talk about blockades and Galactic Senate politics? Nobody asked for that. Star Wars is a space Western with laser swords and the Force. If you want space politics, turn on Star Trek. George Lucas' baby is supposed to be about heroic duels, starship battles and iconic heroes and villains.

The only reason I put Phantom Menace above Attack of the Clones is because of the introduction of interesting characters like Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul, both of whom leave the film series after this movie so... .

Here's where my list will probably start to earn anger from some fans. But nobody is going to like my list 100%, and everyone is going to disagree to some extent.

At number eight on the list, I'm gonna toss in The Last Jedi. Much to the chagrin of some of my more passionate Twitter followers, I despise what Rian Johnson did to the franchise. The man can make good movies as evidenced by Looper and Knives Out but maybe keep quirky directors away from this franchise. It doesn't seem to work well.

Half of the story in The Last Jedi is unnecessary. Most of that movie's plot errors could have been solved by Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo simply telling Poe her "super secret" plan. That would have avoided the mutiny and foolish casino side-quest that all but wasted Finn's potential. And when your great Star Wars plot revolves around the dwindling of starship fuel, you know you're wasting good material. This is a series about space wizards and laser swords! And this movie wastes time worrying about something as trivial as ship fuel? Come on!

Now, the list gets tricky for me because I really enjoyed the next seven films. But some are better than others. Above The Last Jedi, I'll put Solo, which Johnson's film helped kill. A large chunk of fans were so angry about how The Last Jedi turned out, they didn't turn up for Solo, which stinks because it actually ended up being a good movie. Disney foolishly moving the release date from Christmas didn't help either. Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson stole the show. They were fantastic. And this is the first time I've seen Emilia Clarke act well outside of Game of Thrones (well, aside from the Christmas movie she just did).

Was Alden Ehrenreich great? Eh. He was passable. And that's this movie's biggest problem. Han Solo can't be passable. He has to be exceptional. Also, they used ship fuel as a plot device again, and for the love of Pete, just quit it!

The Force Awakens comes next, and I think this movie started the sequel trilogy correctly before Johnson took it off the rails. This was a fun adventure that set up exciting characters (I love Poe and BB-8), a ready-made mysterious villain in Snoke and had enough callbacks to restore faith in the franchise after the prequels. Maybe it had a few too many callbacks to A New Hope, but to me, that's just J.J. Abrams assuring fans this franchise was in good hands with Disney. Jury's still out on that.

One of the business reporters disagreed with me putting Revenge of the Sith above The Force Awakens, but here's my logic. Revenge of the Sith is the only good prequel movie, and it's also a really good movie in itself. It opens with Palpatine's rescue as his ship crashes through the atmosphere and continues on to give us Yoda vs. The Emperor and Obi-Wan vs. Anakin on Mustafar. Not to mention, this movie had the guts to end on a seriously dark note as few other movies have. And it earned that ending, too. "Execute Order 66."

Return of the Jedi is my personal favorite Star Wars movie, and it always has been since I watched it on VHS in the '90s for the first time. I love Luke's and Leia's rescue of Han, the destruction of the second Death Star, the final showdown with Vader and Luke, and Vader's redemption. Sure, the Ewoks are annoying as Hell, but the rest of this movie is solid. Luke's new lightsaber being green (my favorite color) doesn't hurt this movie, either.

Now, we enter the bottom of the top three, and here's where I probably anger fans the most. I'm going to put A New Hope here, which means there are only two movies left that can go above it, and one of them isn't in the original trilogy.

A New Hope is so iconic. It gave us everything the franchise would evolve into all the way back in 1977. Luke Skywalker goes from being a whiny teen to the galaxy's greatest hope. This movie kickstarts everything. Of course, it goes in the top three. The scene of Luke staring at the dual sunset with John Williams' score behind it? Goosebumps every time.

I told several people as I wrote this column that figuring out what the best Star Wars movie isn't the hard part. The hard part is figuring out number two. Most of y'all knew which movie I was going to put at the top before I started this piece, so the greatest mystery remaining is ... what movie comes right under it? And that answer is Rogue One.

Hear me out. Rogue One isn't part of the Skywalker story, but it's a nonstop thrill ride. Jyn Erso is such a fantastic leader, and I adore her character so much. Her crew is top-notch with the sassy K-2SO pushing snark so much further than C3PO and R2D2 ever could. And after seeing the movie, how many of us walked around going, "I'm one with the force, and the force is with me?" I know I did.

This movie is the Suicide Squad of the franchise, just not the terrible DCEU Academy Award-winning adaptation. This lovable crew has to retrieve the Death Star plans, and it is SUCH a dogfight. I was on my seat for every second of that final showdown on Scarif.

And the final Darth Vader scene in the hallway? My whole theater was dead silent when it first aired. It's one of the greatest Star Wars scenes ever. So yeah, this movie earned its spot. Its only flaw was the weird CGI used on Grand Moff Tarkin and Princess Leia. The way Rogue One leads up to seconds before A New Hope's opening is just so snug and perfect. I love it.

And that leaves me with one final film to put at the top of the list. I know it. You know it. It's The Empire Strikes Back. Forget your opinions on the prequels. Most die-hard Star Wars fans agree this is the greatest movie in the entire franchise.

From the snowy battle on Hoth to the introduction of Lando to Luke's overeager fight with Vader. It's all perfect. There are just so many iconic scenes in this movie, Yoda lifting Luke's X-Wing from the swamp in a vast display of the force, Leia confessing her love to Han before he's frozen in carbonite, Luke desperately calling out to Leia in the Millenium Falcon to rescue him at the end. It's all flawless.

And of course, this movie gave us the first appearance of Palpatine. It also has the most famous Star Wars line of all time with, "No, I am your father." No matter how many times it gets misquoted, you say that, and everyone on the planet knows, "Oh, that's Vader!" It's one of the greatest twists in cinematic history.

So yeah, Empire Strikes Back goes on top. If you've got your own list or want to tell me how dumb mine was, feel free to email clanning@arkansasonline.com. I'm looking forward to The Rise of Skywalker. I hope it fixes Johnson's damage. One thing I know for sure, The Mandalorian sure is awesome. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to get back to browsing r/prequelmemes.

Despite the presence of Ewoks, Return of the Jedi has become our critic’s favorite Star Wars film.

MovieStyle on 12/20/2019