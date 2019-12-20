The I word

"I'm not an impartial juror. This is a political process. There's not anything judicial about it. The House made a partisan political decision to impeach. I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate. I'm not impartial about this at all."

--Mitch McConnell, U.S. Senate majority leader

Let's get this out of the way: President Trump drives his cart on the greens. That's not fake news. You can look it up on YouTube. You don't have to take the press' word for it. You can see it for yourself. The man drives his cart on the greens. Before Donald Trump came around, we'd never even heard of that.

But not liking a president is no reason to overturn the election that put him in office. Charles Krauthammer--a Never Trumper of the first order--said that very thing after the 2016 election, when high-profile Democrats were already talking about impeaching Donald Trump. Before they even had a reason.

But now they've done it. The House of Representatives has impeached the president, and the case now goes to the U.S. Senate for a trial. Both conclusions--the House impeachment and the Senate acquittal--have been decided already. So what more is there to say? Or maybe, perhaps, think?

How about this: No matter the personal feelings of those members of Congress, the president was elected by the rules of the American system. His mouth got him into trouble (again), but the American people are anything but behind this impeachment, which is a political act, not a legal one. When the American people are split 50-50, or at least 47-47, the president's party would be politically foolish to remove him from office. There are no old man Goldwaters marching up to Nixon's office on this one. In fact, the president's people are playing offense, wooing Democrats to their side.

But now, it's likely impeachments will become the new normal, as both political parties go back and forth over the years to come. The balance of power will shift occasionally, as usual, and one party will be in control of both the legislative and executive branches for a term or two. But frequently enough the government of the United States will be split, and impeachments will follow. Again, frequently enough.

This Congress has decided that the constitutional last recourse and ultimate device shouldn't be saved, necessarily, for those times when the American people have recognized a threat in the Oval Office. And instead can be used as just another partisan gadget, another part of the political apparatus. Like amendments to legislation or get-out-the-vote efforts.

Tip O'Neill sharing after-work drinks with Ronald Reagan is already a thing of the past. With every year, such regard might prove distant past.

Imagine an impeachment fight over those privileged documents after Operation Fast and Furious came to light in 2016. Imagine an impeachment fight over Guantanamo Bay detainees in 2003. Imagine an impeachment fight over the contraceptive mandates of Obamacare in 2012. Imagine an impeachment fight over Hurricane Katrina in 2006. Imagine an impeachment fight over the IRS targeting controversy in 2013. In a few years, you might not have to imagine.

Democrats have trivialized, or maybe misprized, impeachment. It didn't help their case that they've been telling the American people since this administration started that they planned to impeach Donald Trump . . . for something. Is it any wonder why so many people in those deplorable states have turned on the accusers? And tell pollsters they plan to vote to re-elect Donald Trump next year?

Last week, The New York Times quoted a congressman from Texas, Louie Gohmert, who said what goes around comes around. He didn't use those exact words, but he was almost as poetic: "We've already got the forms. All we have to do is eliminate Donald Trump's name and put Joe Biden's name in there."

Strength. We'll all need it.

We'll close this piece with a guest shirttail. It's from an op-ed by Alan Dershowitz in The Hill last week. NB: Professor Dershowitz is a member of the Democratic Party in good standing and, on his frequent TV appearances, has endorsed Democrats from Hillary Clinton to Barack Obama. He also campaigned against Donald Trump in 2016. He's a professor emeritus at Harvard Law. Sean Hannity, this guy ain't.

From his op-ed:

"House Democrats have announced the grounds of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on which they plan to seek the impeachment of President Trump. Neither of these proposed articles satisfy the express constitutional criteria for an impeachment, which are limited to 'treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.' Neither are high or low crimes or misdemeanors. Neither are mentioned within the Constitution.

"Both are so vague and open-ended that they could be applied in partisan fashion by a majority of the House against almost any president from the opposing party. Both are precisely what the Framers had rejected at their Constitutional Convention. Both raise the 'greatest danger,' in the words of Alexander Hamilton, that the decision to impeach will be based on the 'comparative strength of parties,' rather than on 'innocence or guilt.'

"That danger is now coming to pass, as House Democrats seek for the first time in American history to impeach a president without having at least some bipartisan support in Congress. Nor can they find any support in the words of the Constitution, or in the history of its adoption. A majority of the House is simply making it up as they go along in the process, thus placing themselves not only above the law but above the Constitution."

That's more academic than poetic. But both Rep. Gohmert and Prof. Dershowitz say the same thing: Get ready, America, because things have changed for the worse.

