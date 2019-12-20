Sections
Thursday's college basketball scores

Today at 2:16 a.m.

Men

EAST

Albright 68, Shenandoah 49

Daemen 96, St. Rose 88

Dominican (NY) 76, Lynn 60

Hofstra 87, Princeton 72

Lafayette 96, Widener 56

Marshall 93, E. Kentucky 69

Saint Joseph's 84, William & Mary 69

Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 81, South Alabama 71

Auburn 79, NC State 73

Calvin 97, Emory & Henry 73

Duke 86, Wofford 57

Florida Atlantic 84, Tampa 35

Fla. International 99, Florida Memorial 74

Gardner-Webb 94, Bob Jones 70

Georgia Southern 67, Texas St. 64

Georgia St. 83, Texas-Arlington 77

Lander 95, Young Harris 85

Salem (WV) 103, Glenville St. 92

The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, OT

Troy 77, Coastal Carolina 59

UALR 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72

UNC-Charlotte 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 44

UNC Pembroke 98, Clayton St. 74

Virginia-Wise 86, Ohio-Chillicothe 59

MIDWEST

N. Illinois 75, Chicago St. 60

Northeastern 74, Detroit 61

SOUTHWEST

East Central 114, Randall 83

Houston 77, UTEP 57

Rice 103, St. Thomas (Texas) 70

FAR WEST

Colorado 83, Prairie View 64

N. Arizona 83, UC Riverside 56

Portland St. 76, Loyola Marymount 66

S. Utah 84, Long Beach St. 63

Women

EAST

Albright 82, Kings (Pa.) 65

Austin Peay 80, Binghamton 63

Ball St. 52, Providence 51

Carnegie-Mellon 77, Waynesburg 56

Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Siena 58

George Mason 67, Navy 58

Longwood 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 62

Williams 68, Ursinus 67

Yale 87, Sacred Heart 40

SOUTH

Benedict 86, Limestone 85

Berry 47, Juniata 45

Bethune-Cookman 61,

Appalachian St. 44

Catawba 78, UNC Wilmington 75

Clayton St. 81, UNC Pembroke 67

Coastal Carolina 76, Elon 65

Fla. International 56, Grambling St. 55

Florida Southern 94,

Lindenwood (Mo.) 90

Georgia College 56, Flagler 46

Hampton 68, Mount St. Mary's 60

LSU 74, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Louisville 71, Tenn.-Martin 63

Mississippi St. 86, South Florida 61

Morehead St. 107, Asbury 55

NC State 74, Chattanooga 38

Old Dominion 73, Richmond 51

SC-Upstate 71, Bob Jones 49

South Carolina 89, Duke 46

Stetson 68, Canisius 52

UCLA 59, Georgia 50

MIDWEST

Illinois St. 77, Jackson St. 55

Kent St. 62, Georgia Southern 48

Loras 62, Shenandoah 32

N. Illinois 61, E. Illinois 48

S. Illinois 79, W. Illinois 65

Tampa 75, Pittsburg St. 55

Troy 71, Toledo 64

SOUTHWEST

Houston 75, Southern Miss. 60

Marist 73, Texas-Arlington 57

SMU 60, UTEP 56

FAR WEST

Grand Canyon 58, UC Santa Barbara 57

Loyola Marymount 73, New Mexico 72

Pacific 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 62

Pepperdine 70, UC Davis 67

Portland 82, Willamette 42

S. Utah 79, UC Riverside 68

San Diego St. 80, Cal Baptist 68

Utah St. 69, Idaho St. 61

Sports on 12/20/2019

