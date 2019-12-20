Thursday's college basketball scores

Men
EAST
Albright 68, Shenandoah 49
Daemen 96, St. Rose 88
Dominican (NY) 76, Lynn 60
Hofstra 87, Princeton 72
Lafayette 96, Widener 56
Marshall 93, E. Kentucky 69
Saint Joseph's 84, William & Mary 69
Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 81, South Alabama 71
Auburn 79, NC State 73
Calvin 97, Emory & Henry 73
Duke 86, Wofford 57
Florida Atlantic 84, Tampa 35
Fla. International 99, Florida Memorial 74
Gardner-Webb 94, Bob Jones 70
Georgia Southern 67, Texas St. 64
Georgia St. 83, Texas-Arlington 77
Lander 95, Young Harris 85
Salem (WV) 103, Glenville St. 92
The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, OT
Troy 77, Coastal Carolina 59
UALR 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72
UNC-Charlotte 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 44
UNC Pembroke 98, Clayton St. 74
Virginia-Wise 86, Ohio-Chillicothe 59
MIDWEST
N. Illinois 75, Chicago St. 60
Northeastern 74, Detroit 61
SOUTHWEST
East Central 114, Randall 83
Houston 77, UTEP 57
Rice 103, St. Thomas (Texas) 70
FAR WEST
Colorado 83, Prairie View 64
N. Arizona 83, UC Riverside 56
Portland St. 76, Loyola Marymount 66
S. Utah 84, Long Beach St. 63
Women
EAST
Albright 82, Kings (Pa.) 65
Austin Peay 80, Binghamton 63
Ball St. 52, Providence 51
Carnegie-Mellon 77, Waynesburg 56
Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Siena 58
George Mason 67, Navy 58
Longwood 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 62
Williams 68, Ursinus 67
Yale 87, Sacred Heart 40
SOUTH
Benedict 86, Limestone 85
Berry 47, Juniata 45
Bethune-Cookman 61,
Appalachian St. 44
Catawba 78, UNC Wilmington 75
Clayton St. 81, UNC Pembroke 67
Coastal Carolina 76, Elon 65
Fla. International 56, Grambling St. 55
Florida Southern 94,
Lindenwood (Mo.) 90
Georgia College 56, Flagler 46
Hampton 68, Mount St. Mary's 60
LSU 74, Florida Gulf Coast 63
Louisville 71, Tenn.-Martin 63
Mississippi St. 86, South Florida 61
Morehead St. 107, Asbury 55
NC State 74, Chattanooga 38
Old Dominion 73, Richmond 51
SC-Upstate 71, Bob Jones 49
South Carolina 89, Duke 46
Stetson 68, Canisius 52
UCLA 59, Georgia 50
MIDWEST
Illinois St. 77, Jackson St. 55
Kent St. 62, Georgia Southern 48
Loras 62, Shenandoah 32
N. Illinois 61, E. Illinois 48
S. Illinois 79, W. Illinois 65
Tampa 75, Pittsburg St. 55
Troy 71, Toledo 64
SOUTHWEST
Houston 75, Southern Miss. 60
Marist 73, Texas-Arlington 57
SMU 60, UTEP 56
FAR WEST
Grand Canyon 58, UC Santa Barbara 57
Loyola Marymount 73, New Mexico 72
Pacific 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 62
Pepperdine 70, UC Davis 67
Portland 82, Willamette 42
S. Utah 79, UC Riverside 68
San Diego St. 80, Cal Baptist 68
Utah St. 69, Idaho St. 61
Sports on 12/20/2019
Print Headline: Thursday's college basketball scores