TODAY'S BOWL CAPSULES All times Central

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo (7-5) vs. UNC-Charlotte (7-5)

SITE Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

TIME (TV) 1 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Buffalo by 61/2

SERIES First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Someone is getting their first bowl victory in school history. This is UNC-Charlotte's first trip to a postseason game, coming in the school's seventh season of football and fifth at the FBS level. Buffalo has been in three previous bowl games, losing them all by 10 points or more including a 42-32 defeat by Troy in last season's Dollar General Bowl.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BUFFALO RB Jaret Patterson has rewritten Buffalo's record book this year, with school records for rushing yards in a game (298) and a season (1,626), touchdowns in a season (17) and touchdowns in a game (six, tying a mark set in 1942).

UNC-CHARLOTTE RB Benny LeMay has 14 career 100-yard games, has piled up 1,037 rushing yards this season and is up to 3,827 all-purpose yards for his career.

FACTS & FIGURES Buffalo is fourth in the country in time of possession, holding the ball for an average of 34:12 per game. Only Wisconsin (35:26), Utah (34:33) and Kansas State (34:16) have kept the ball more. ... The Bulls also are among the nation’s best-ranked teams in first downs allowed (second behind only Clemson), rushing defense (fourth), rushing offense (ninth) and total defense (seventh). ... Charlotte was 2-5 on the season and trailed North Texas 35-21 in the fourth quarter of their game on Oct. 26, rallied to win 39-38 on a touchdown pass by Chris Reynolds (who narrowly avoided a sack) with 18 seconds left and haven’t lost since. ... Charlotte offensive lineman Cam Clark will play in his final college game -- his school-record 49th for the 49ers. ... Buffalo’s five bowl games have come in three different countries. The Bulls have played three in the U.S., one in Canada and now one in the Bahamas. ... This is the sixth Bahamas Bowl, and the winning team has scored at least 35 points in four of the first five editions of the game.

Frisco Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6)

SITE Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

TIME (TV) 6:30 p.m (ESPN2)

LINE Utah State by 61/2

SERIES Tied 1-1

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Utah State is playing in its eighth bowl game in nine seasons in what will be the final college game for quarterback Jordan Love. Kent State is the only team this season that got bowl eligible by winning its last three games. It is the first bowl game for the Golden Flashes since 2012. They could reach seven victories for only the second time since 1987.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UTAH STATE Love, who will pursue early entry in the NFL Draft, has thrown for 8,283 yards and 57 touchdowns in 37 games over three seasons. His 11 games with at least 300 yards passing are a school record.

KENT STATE Junior linebackers Mandela Lawrence-Burke and Cepeda Phillips have combined for 179 tackles and six sacks. Lawrence-Burke has 94 tackles and Phillips 85.

FACTS & FIGURES This is only the second bowl game for Kent State since 1972, when Nick Saban was a defensive back and Jack Lambert a linebacker for a MAC champion team. ... Utah State is playing in the state of Texas for the first time since a 48-17 win at UTSA in 2012. That was the final season in the first stint as Aggies head coach for Gary Andersen, who returned when Matt Wells left at the end of last season for Texas Tech. ... The only previous meetings for the two teams was 1973 and 1974. The road team won both times. ... This is only the third Frisco Bowl, played in a pro soccer stadium that also hosts the FCS national championship game. The first two Frisco Bowl games were decided by 41 and 27 points.

