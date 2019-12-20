UALR 73, LA.-MONROE 72

Markquis Nowell hit a three-pointer with three seconds left to lead the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (6-5, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) to a victory over Louisiana-Monroe (4-5, 0-1) on Thursday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La.

The Trojans trailed 72-70 with 14 seconds left after Jaizec Lottie made two free throws.

With 11 seconds left, Lottie stole the ball from Louisiana-Monroe's Michael Ertel, which led to Nowell's game-winning shot.

Nowell, who entered the game as the Sun Belt's leading scorer with 19.8 points per game, finished with a season-high 33 points on 11-of-21 shooting for the Trojans. He was the only UALR player with at least 10 points.

JD Williams led the Warhawks with 24 points. Ertel finished with 23 points.

