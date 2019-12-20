Virginia biochemist new Miss America

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Virginia biochemist Camille Schrier was named the 99th Miss America on Thursday night, just minutes after she gave a colorful chemistry demonstration of the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide.

No longer called contestants, the 51 women "candidates," who hailed from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, competed for a $50,000 scholarship and the "job" of Miss America, a one-year paid position they hope to use as a public platform for their "social impact initiative."

For the second year in a row, women were not judged in a swimsuit or how they look in an evening gown. Instead, a series of interviews and talent demonstrations determined who was best qualified to wear this year's crown.

"To make it relevant for these young women, it was important for us as a scholarship and service organization to make sure that we were reflective of this generation, meaning that you no longer had to be defined by some sort of ideal," said Regina Hopper, a former Miss Arkansas who is president and CEO of the Miss America Organization.

Morgan Nichols, Miss Carolina, had her own message. She walked down the red carpet wearing a billowing, long skirt topped by a plain white T-shirt that read: "Stronger."

While Hopper acknowledges there has been some push-back from "old pageant" people who liked the old way of doing things, she said there's been greater interest in the competition since the rollout of Miss America 2.0.

This year also marks the first time the multiday event is being held at Mohegan Sun, tribal casino and entertainment complex in suburban southeastern Connecticut. Miss America organizers announced plans this summer to leave Atlantic City, N.J. -- for the second time in its history.

Miss America also switched from ABC back to NBC to broadcast the glitzy finale to an estimated 4.5 million viewers.

Schrier succeeds 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin, a classically trained opera singer from New York.

