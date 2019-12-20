Wolfenbarger finds mark, leads Northside in rout of Bentonville

Fort Smith Northside's Jersey Wolfenbarger looks to get past Bentonville's Jada Brown Thursday Dec. 19, 2019 at Northside. Northside won 67-33 in the rematch of last year's 6A-state title game. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER)

FORT SMITH -- Jersey Wolfenbarger made her way around the top of the key Thursday night, then found her spot and drilled a three-pointer before the first-half buzzer sounded.

The scene was a little similar to what the Fort Smith Northside standout did to defeat Bentonville in the 2019 6A state championship game, but it ended the second quarter this time.

Wolfenbarger's shot also capped a 20-0 run that blew the game open for the Lady Bears, who enjoyed a 67-33 nonconference victory in Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse before an audience that included Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors and Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey.

"We've been struggling, confidence-wise," Northside Coach Rickey Smith said. "We've been struggling shooting the ball, and we shot the lights out of it. These kids needed a win, and I'm really proud of that game."

Northside (6-3) led 14-11 thanks to a Wolfenbarger three-pointer with 21 seconds left in the first quarter, and Maryam Dauda's two free throws made it a one-point game.

Bentonville (5-1), however, only managed two more Dauda free throws for the remainder of the first half.

That allowed Northside to start its run with a Wolfenbarger free throw with 5:59 before halftime. She followed a Hatianna Releford three-pointer with five consecutive points, then Tracey Bershers added eight more points before Wolfenbarger's three before the buzzer made it a 39-15 game at halftime.

"Northside shot the ball extremely well," Bentonville Coach Tom Halbmaier said. "Our kids played hard and got after it, but it was one of those deals where we just ran into a juggernaut. We just couldn't answer the run.

"We weren't totally in sync. It's one of those deals where playing these types of teams is good for us. We're going to have to elevate our game across the board, from player 1 through 16. We just have to regroup and bounce back."

Bentonville finally broke an 11-minute stretch without a field goal with a Natalie Smith three-pointer, and the Lady Tigers pulled within 41-23 on a Dauda bucket with 2:06 left in the third quarter. Northside, however, led 49-28 after three quarters and forced the running clock on Wolfenbarger's two free throws made it 59-29 with 5:48 remaining.

Wolfenbarger finished with 24 points to lead Northside, followed by Bershers with 13 and Releford 11. Dauda had 11 to lead Bentonville, while Smith chipped in 10.

