A Russian police officer stands watch Thursday outside the Federal Security Service headquarters in Moscow after the shooting. (AP/Pavel Golovkin)

Shooter in Moscow kills security officer

MOSCOW — A gunman opened fire Thursday outside the Moscow headquarters of Russia’s top security agency, killing one officer and wounding five other people, officials said.

The Federal Security Service said the assailant was acting alone and didn’t enter its building. Earlier, it said the assailant had been “neutralized” — a term usually used by Russian officials when an assailant is killed.

The Health Ministry said that five other people were wounded in the shooting, including two security officers who were badly injured.

The agency, which is the main successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB, wouldn’t give further details or comment on the attacker’s motives.

The Federal Security Service said the shooting occurred near its main headquarters on Lubyanka Square, about a half-mile from Red Square.

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the president had been informed of the shooting that happened shortly after the Russian leader’s annual news conference.

Dutch court strikes town’s catcall ban

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An ordinance banning catcalls on the streets of the Dutch port city of Rotterdam was overturned Thursday by an appeals court that ruled it amounts to a possible breach of the country’s constitutionally enshrined freedom of expression.

Rotterdam introduced the law against street intimidation in an attempt to clamp down on verbal abuse in public, but The Hague Appeals Court ruled that the municipality overstepped its powers.

The court said in a statement that it “respects the wish of the Rotterdam municipality to tackle this vulgarity,” but ruled that only the Dutch Parliament has the power to criminalize such behavior because doing so amounts to a possible infringement of the freedom of expression.

The ruling came in a test case against a man accused of breaching the Rotterdam ordinance.

Germans want Hezbollah on EU terror list

BERLIN — Germany’s Parliament passed a resolution Thursday calling for a national ban on the activities of Hezbollah and for the Lebanese militant group to be put on the European Union’s terrorist list.

Mathias Middelberg, the spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in parliament, said the joint resolution was agreed upon with the junior coalition Social Democrats, as well as the opposition Free Democrats.

“It is unacceptable that Hezbollah is waging a terrorist fight against Israel in the Middle East, which is being financed through worldwide criminal activities, among other things,” Middelberg said in a statement. “In view of Germany’s special responsibility toward Israel, we call on the government to ban all activities for Hezbollah in Germany.”

The EU now lists Iran-backed Hezbollah’s military wing as a banned terrorist group, but not its political wing, which has been part of Lebanese governments in recent years.

“The separation between a political and a military arm should be abandoned, and Hezbollah as a whole should be placed on the EU terrorist list,” Middelberg said. “This could freeze Hezbollah’s funds and assets in Europe more extensively than before.”

Israel welcomed the decision by German parliament, known as the Bundestag, and said it hoped the move would encourage other European countries to take similar steps.

The Left Party said it could not vote for the resolution because adding Hezbollah to the EU terrorist list could complicate relations with Lebanon. Members of the Greens said they agreed with almost all of the resolution but objected to a point that they said could lead to “military intervention” in the Mideast.

2 firefighters die as Australia blazes rage

PERTH, Australia — Two volunteer firefighters died Thursday while battling wildfires ravaging Australia’s most populous state, forcing Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cut short his family holiday as authorities braced for temperatures to soar in New South Wales at the weekend.

Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, were in a truck convoy fighting blazes southwest of Sydney when a tree fell and caused the vehicle to roll off the road. The two men, both fathers to 19-month-old children, died at the scene while three other firefighters were injured.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the injured firefighters were in stable condition.

The Rural Fire Service said up to 40 houses could be destroyed southwest of Sydney.

Cooler conditions provided desperately needed relief today, but scorching temperatures are forecast for the weekend with Sydney’s western suburbs tipped to reach 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

New South Wales declared a seven-day state of emergency Thursday as around 2,000 firefighters battle 100 wildfires across the state. Around 7.4 million acres have burned nationwide during a torrid past few months, with six people killed and more than 800 homes destroyed.