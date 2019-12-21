Bank robber gets 15-year term

A 66-year-old man who robbed more than a dozen businesses in Texarkana, Texas, and Texarkana, Ark., in 2017 was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison for a Texas-side bank robbery.

Troy Lee Ware appeared with Texarkana lawyer Josh Potter before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III in Texarkana's downtown federal building for sentencing Friday morning. Ware pleaded guilty in July to the gunpoint robbery of a Wells Fargo bank branch April 26, 2017, in Texarkana, Texas.

Ware got away with more than $5,000 of the bank's cash. While Ware's plea agreement includes a conviction for only one robbery, his punishment and assessed restitution reflect his culpability for other armed robberies committed in 2017, Assistant U.S. Attorney James Noble said at Friday's hearing.

Schroeder ordered Ware to pay $25,675.32 in restitution and serve 180 months in federal prison Friday.

"I truly am remorseful," Ware said. "I hope and pray there are no lasting effects on the victims."

Ware fired shots during one robbery and threatened the use of a gun during them all. None of the victims attended the sentencing hearing though Schroeder said at least one submitted a written victim impact statement for the court's consideration.

Potter noted that his client accepted responsibility for his crimes quickly after his arrest in January 2018 and entered into a plea agreement with the government not long after his indictment in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas was unsealed.

Noble spoke of the trauma experienced by Ware's robbery victims and the alarm his crime spree brought to the Texarkana community. Both Texarkana, Texas, and Arkansas police departments expended time and resources, as did the FBI.

"This was a challenge to law enforcement because of the number of these robberies," Noble said.

Ware received credit for the nearly two years he's spent in jail waiting for his case to resolve but will still be close to 80 when he is released. Noble made a motion at the sentencing hearing to dismiss seven criminal counts still pending against Ware. Potter said at an earlier hearing that he expects state charges pending against Ware will be dismissed in light of the disposition of his federal case.

Ware took more than $5,000 during a Dec. 18, 2017, robbery of the Tobacco Store on New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas. He robbed the Potato Patch restaurant Dec. 23, 2017, on State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Texas. The indictment does not indicate how much if any money was taken during the Potato Patch stickup.

The same day Ware robbed the Potato Patch, he held up the Shamrock gas station and convenience store on Richmond Road in Texarkana, Texas. That crime netted $80.

Other Texas-side robberies include the April 18, 2017, holdup of Paradise Quick Stop Exxon on New Boston Road and the April 22, 2017, robbery of Papa John's Pizza on State Line Ave.

Arkansas-side robberies include the stickup of a branch of Bancorp South on Feb. 16, 2017. Ware held up the Fast & Low convenience store in on April 24, 2017; robbed an Exxon gas station and convenience store June 9, 2017, on State Line Ave.; robbed a Family Dollar store on E. 9th Street on Oct. 24, 2017; robbed Texas Liquor on Oct. 27, 2017, on State Line Ave.; robbed Stop and Shop convenience store Dec. 9, 2017, on East Street and robbed the Bottle Shop liquor store on Dec. 12, 2017 on State Line Ave.

As part of his plea agreement, Ware agreed to forfeit guns and ammunition seized at the time of his arrest to the government.

Following his release, Ware will be supervised by federal officials for three years.

Metro on 12/21/2019