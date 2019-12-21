Baptist Prep escapes Episcopal at end

Once Baptist Prep's boys got the lead Friday night against Episcopal Collegiate, the Eagles refused to relinquish it in the 5-3A Conference opener for both teams.

Not that Episcopal didn't try.

The Wildcats had two shots that would have tied the game in the final 14.3 seconds, from leading scorers Jace Mitchell (20 points) and Che Smith (13), but both bounced off the rim before time expired at the Wildcats gymnasium.

Baptist Prep (5-6, 1-0 5-3A) held on for a 56-53 victory, winning despite being falling behind 7-0 at the start and then getting outscored 41-34 in a fast-paced second half.

"A tale of two halves, wasn't it?" Baptist Prep Coach Steve Miller said.

The game was tied 7-7 after one quarter, but Baptist Prep clamped down on Episcopal (5-6, 0-1), holding it to one field goal in the second quarter to take a 22-12 halftime lead.

Baptist Prep led 32-20 early in the third quarter, but the Wildcats finally hit their offensive stride, pulling within 39-36 after three quarters and staying within 3 to 5 points until a missed front end of a 1-and-1 attempt set up Episcopal with a final shot.

First it was Mitchell, who scored 19 of his points in the second half, forcing up a three-pointer with 7.2 seconds to play.

Chris Smith grabbed the rebound and fed it to Che Smith in the corner, but his shot also bounced off the rim.

"We just couldn't get over that little hump there at the end," Episcopal Coach Brandon Friedel said. "The guys kept plugging away at it. We just couldn't get those last little stops there near the end, and they were able to go up five."

Brooks Spoon and Jeremy Elmquist combined for 40 points, including 29 of Baptist Prep's 34 second-half points, mostly inside.

"They started throwing it to them on the inside, and that made a difference," Friedel said. "We couldn't stop them down there."

Miller said he was pleased to start conference play with a road victory, and it was just as difficult as he expected it to be.

"I've seen them play enough," Miller said. "When they were missing those shots in the first half, I was like, 'Man, keep shooting like that.' "

Episcopal, 4 of 19 in the first half, hit 9 of 12 during a 24-point third quarter with Mitchell leading the way.

"What a fine player [Mitchell] is," Miller said. "It seems like every time he touched it he scored. ... Against that team, that can shoot the three and get to the rim like they do, 10 points was nothing."

It proved to be just enough.

"We had a chance at the end," Friedel said. "That's all you can ask."

GIRLS

BAPTIST PREP 44, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 29

Baptist Prep erased a five-point first-quarter deficit by outscoring Episcopal Collegiate 26-7 during the second and third quarters to win its 5-3A Conference opener at Episcopal.

Sophomore Hope Burnett scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the first half and Jose Stewart made four three-pointers to score 12 points for the Eagles (7-4, 1-0 5-3A).

Avery Marsh led Episcopal (6-4, 0-1) with 9 points.

The Wildcats led 18-13 after one quarter but were held to 11 points over the final three periods.

Photo by Jeff Gammons

Baptist Prep’s Hudson Likens (left) tries to dribble past Chris Smith of Episcopal Collegiate during Friday night’s game in Little Rock. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/1221methoepisc.

Sports on 12/21/2019