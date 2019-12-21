Border officials cleared of misconduct in deaths

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2018, file photo, Domingo Caal Chub, 61, holds a smartphone displaying a photo of his granddaughter, Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin, in Raxruha, Guatemala. The 7-year-old girl died in a Texas hospital, two days after being taken into custody by border patrol agents in a remote stretch of New Mexico desert. Homeland Security's watchdog found no wrongdoing or misconduct by immigration officials in the deaths of the girl and another boy last December (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros, File)

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog found no wrongdoing or misconduct by immigration officials in the deaths of two migrant children last December.

The Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security released two brief statements Friday evening on the deaths of Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin, who died Dec. 8, 2018, and Felipe Gomez Alonzo, who died about two weeks later on Dec. 24.

Their deaths ushered in a growing border crisis that caught immigration officials unprepared to manage a crush of Central American families seeking asylum in the U.S. and raised questions on medical care and treatment. Border crossings have since declined in recent months after major crackdowns.

Both children made their way over the U.S.-Mexico border with a parent. Jakelin was part of a large group that crossed in an extremely remote location and it took hours for her to be transported to a hospital. About seven hours later, she was put on a bus to the nearest Border Patrol station but soon began throwing up. By the end of the two-hour drive, she had stopped breathing.

Lawmakers and immigrant advocates questioned the care she received and criticized the immigration agency's then-leader Kevin McAleenan for speaking about the death during his testimony before a congressional committee. Customs and Border Protection said that the girl initially appeared healthy and that an interview raised no signs of trouble.

The watchdog said it had conducted a detailed investigation in coordination with the medical examiner's office. The girl died from streptococcal sepsis.

Felipe was taken with his father to a hospital in Alamogordo, N.M., where he was diagnosed with a common cold. He was released just before 3 p.m., about 90 minutes after he had been found to have a fever of 103 degrees Fahrenheit, Customs and Border Protection said at the time. He was prescribed amoxicillin and ibuprofen and taken with his father to a holding facility at a highway checkpoint.

By 7 p.m., the boy had thrown up. By about 10 p.m., the boy "appeared lethargic and nauseous again," the agency said, and agents decided to have him taken to the hospital. The boy died at 11:48 p.m.

Felipe and his father were detained by Customs and Border Protection for about a week and sent to various facilities because of overcrowding, an unusually long period at the time but something that later became more common as the agency struggled with a growing number of migrants in custody.

The inspector general coordinated with the medical examiner's office and said the boy died from sepsis caused by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria.

The inspector general in May criticized the Border Patrol for "dangerous overcrowding" in its El Paso-area detention stations. Several months after Jakelin and Felipe died, the Border Patrol had packed thousands of parents and children into cells unequipped to hold them.

Information for this article was contributed by Nomaan Merchant of The Associated Press.

