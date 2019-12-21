Buffalo breaks through vs. UNC-Charlotte

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Buffalo got its first bowl win, and Jaret Patterson put an exclamation point on his record-setting season.

Patterson ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Kyle Vantrease passed for a touchdown and ran for another, and Buffalo got its first bowl win in four tries by beating UNC-Charlotte 31-9 on Friday in the Bahamas Bowl.

"I'm just really proud of this group guys and how hard they worked," Bulls Coach Lance Leipold said. "We overcame a lot."

Patterson had 32 carries for the Bulls (8-5), who were winless in three previous bowl appearances. He finished the year with a slew of school single-season records, including 330 carries, 1,799 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

Antonio Nunn caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Vantrease on the first Buffalo drive to open the scoring, and Vantrease capped a marathon 15-play, 74-yard, 8-1/2-minute drive by plunging in from the 1 with 3:33 left in the half to push the Bulls' lead to 14-0.

Patterson scored on a 6-yard run midway through the third quarter to make it 24-0, then sealed the win with a 10-yard TD rush late to cap a 16-play scoring drive.

"He wore us down," Charlotte Coach Will Healy said.

Victor Tucker caught a 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Chris Reynolds late in the third quarter for Charlotte (7-6), which saw its five-game winning streak snapped. Charlotte was in a bowl game for the first time.

Reynolds completed 15 of 24 passes for 198 yards.

Charlotte went scoreless on its first seven possessions and punted on only one of those. The 49ers missed a 33-yard field-goal attempt, plus had two other drives stopped on downs and two more snuffed out by turnovers. The other possession was erased by the end of the first half, without the offense even getting on the field after Charlotte's Marquavis Gibbs intercepted a pass by Vantrease and ran it back to near midfield as the second quarter ended.

The bowl game was the first of 40 to be played this season.

The Bulls had lost all three of their previous bowl trips by double-digits, but never trailed on Friday. Buffalo ended the season with six wins in seven games, the only misstep in there being a three-point loss at Kent State on Nov. 14.

Buffalo 7 10 7 7 -- 31

Charlotte 0 0 6 3 -- 9

First Quarter

BUF--Nunn 12 pass from Vantrease (McNulty kick), 9:12

Second Quarter

BUF--Vantrease 1 run (McNulty kick), 3:33

BUF--FG McNulty 31, 1:25

Third Quarter

BUF--Jar.Patterson 6 run (McNulty kick), 5:22

CHA--Tucker 51 pass from Reynolds (pass failed), 2:20

Fourth Quarter

CHA--FG Cruz 32, 10:50

BUF--Jar.Patterson 10 run (McNulty kick), 1:43

BUF CHA

First downs 19 15

Rushes-yards 46-205 31-80

Passing 77 198

Comp-Att-Int 8-17-1 15-24-1

Return Yards 4 31

Punts-Avg. 3-32.33 1-35.0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 2-30 3-20

Time of Possession 33:12 26:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Buffalo, Jar.Patterson 32-173, Marks 12-27, Vantrease 2-5. Charlotte, LeMay 13-45, Tucker 1-12, Elder 2-10, Reynolds 14-10, McAllister 1-3.

PASSING--Buffalo, Vantrease 8-17-1-77. Charlotte, Reynolds 15-24-1-198.

RECEIVING--Buffalo, Nunn 5-53, Lefebvre 2-18, D.Lee 1-6. Charlotte, Ringwood 5-64, Dollar 4-48, Tucker 3-61, Elder 2-18, Carriere 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Charlotte, Cruz 33.

