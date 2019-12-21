Crusaders to end trip in Arkansas

Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola of Chicago in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Valparaiso's men's basketball team has been on the road for more than a week.

The Crusaders (7-5) will play their third road game in a six-day span when they take on the University of Arkansas (9-1) at 7 tonight at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Going on the road for eight days wasn't what Crusaders Coach Matt Lottich had planned for his team, but that changed late in the summer when Vanderbilt and George Washington bought out game contracts in which they had been scheduled to play at Valparaiso this season.

"We were scrambling really late to find games," Lottich said. "It just kind of worked out this way."

Valparaiso will play Arkansas for the first time after losing at North Carolina-Charlotte 67-57 on Monday night and winning at High Point 87-72 on Wednesday night.

"We know how good Arkansas is," Lottich said. "Watching them play, they're obviously really well coached and they do a great job defensively. They shoot the ball well and are great in transition.

"But our guys love to play, and we're excited about this opportunity."

Valparaiso 6-3 sophomore guard Javon Freeman-Liberty is averaging 21.8 points to rank 13th nationally. He scored a career-high 33 points when Cincinnati beat the Crusaders 81-77 in overtime in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"They've got a really special scorer in Freeman-Liberty," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said.

Every time Razorbacks guard JD Notae -- who is redshirting this season, but played Freeman-Liberty on the scout team -- touched the ball in practice this week, a loud ringing was heard over speakers to alert the defense.

"That was the 'Liberty Bell'," Musselman said. "Sometimes it's sirens. It varies on who the guy is."

Freeman-Liberty averaged 11.0 points as a freshman.

"Javon's got a quick first step, and he's good at finishing around the rim," Lottich said. "I think the way that people were guarding him last year, they were kind of laying off of him and daring him to shoot. He spent a lot of time in the offseason making that a strength.

"I think generally in college -- or just in life -- a lot of times people have an issue with working on things they're bad at. They like to work on the things that they're good at already. But Javon looked at himself in the mirror and said, 'OK, I've got to get better at outside shooting.' He's done that. He's just become a harder guard. Hopefully, it continues."

Freeman-Liberty has hit 98 of 208 shots. He has 131 more attempts than any teammate.

"Freeman-Liberty is going to take all their shots," Arkansas sophomore guard Isaiah Joe said. "He's definitely their key player, so we've got to lock in on him. Not to discredit the other guys. They're great players, too.

"They all like to run in transition and can knock down open shots. Some of them can also get to the bucket."

Crusaders point guard Daniel Sackey, a 5-9 sophomore, is averaging 7.3 points and 4.9 assists.

"He's little, but he's tough as nails," Lottich said. "He puts a lot of pressure on the defense, because he's lightning quick. When he's facilitating and getting in the middle of the paint, we're a much better offensive team."

Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones and Joe combined for 61 points -- 41 for Jones and 20 for Joe -- in the Razorbacks' 98-79 victory over Tulsa last Saturday. Jones is averaging 19.6 points and Joe 16.4.

"They're great shot-makers, and they've got great size," Lottich said of the duo. "It looks like they've got great toughness. We're going to have to do our best to try to gobble them up and run them off the three-point line and make them shoot contested shots.

"Good players can make contested shots, but we've just got to make it as difficult as possible for them."

Valparaiso, which moved from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley Conference for the 2017-18 season, has 16 NCAA Tournament appearances.

"I have really good respect for their program," Musselman said. "You look at Valpo, and for many years it's been a really, really good program that's played in NCAA Tournaments and always does a great job in their league play.

"It's a team that cuts hard, that plays hard, a team that plays really well in transition. They play fast."

The Razorbacks had a full week to prepare for the Tulsa game as well as tonight's game, though they also just completed final exams.

"I thought we had another good week of practice," Musselman said. "Obviously, it's not often that you get one game a week. We've now had back-to-back where we've been able to add some offensive things and some defensive things.

"I think we handled that first week really well leading up to the Tulsa game. Certainly this week's a little bit different because of the fact that guys had finals and the [practice] schedule was kind of twisted and turned a little bit.

"There were a couple days where we had some guys that kind of seemed mentally exhausted from exams. But I thought they did a great job fighting through it mentally."

