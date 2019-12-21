Denton outdoes self in Hornets' victory

Maumelle junior guard Josh Denton topped his breakout effort in the type of performance coaches hope for after a big game.

Denton scored 22 points to lead Maumelle to a 66-36 victory over the Alma Airedales at Hornet Gymnasium on Friday night. Denton scored his previous career-high of 18 points in a 50-49 loss to Vilonia on Monday.

"Monday, he really got it going," Maumelle Coach Michael Shook said. "It was nice to see him keep it going tonight."

Denton hit four three-point shots, and also hit free throws to convert 3 three-point plays. He highlighted Maumelle's second-half runaway with a slam dunk that led to high-fives along the length of Maumelle's bench late in the third quarter.

"We're the best after-practice dunking team in the state, I promise you," Shook said. "He always does it then, and I always give him a hard time: 'You ain't going to do it in a game.' So it was exciting to see it."

Junior forward Dreshaun Doyne scored 15 points for Maumelle (8-2). Senior guard Dax Stahler, junior guard Austin Cluck and senior guard D.J. George each scored seven points to lead Alma (5-4).

Denton sparked the Hornets from the opening tip, making a three-pointer and converting a three-point play on their first two possessions. After Doyne's rebound layup, Maumelle led 8-2 with 5:19 left in the first quarter.

Alma responded with field goals on three consecutive possessions, a run completed by senior forward Bobby Winfrey's three-pointer to give Alma a 9-8 lead.

Maumelle replied with a 9-2 run to lead 17-11 on Denton's 15-foot jumper from the baseline with 58 seconds left in the first quarter. A layup just before the buzzer by sophomore guard Carl Daughtery gave Maumelle a 19-14 lead.

Maumelle's run continued into the second quarter to extend its lead to 26-14 after senior forward Taylin Banks' layup at 5:24.

The Airedales got three-point shots on consecutive possessions by Stahler and Cluck to pull within 26-20 with 4:28 left in the second quarter.

After Alma cut its lead to 29-25, the Hornets received three-pointers from Denton and Doyne to take a 35-25 lead en route to a 37-27 halftime lead.

"When they're hot from the three-point line, they are very tough," Alma Coach Stan Flenor said of Maumelle.

GIRLS

Alma 58, Maumelle 53

Junior guard Lydia Mann scored 23 points to lead Alma over Maumelle.

Senior guard Hillarie Mata scored 12 points for Alma (5-4). Junior forward Loryn Kelley scored 11.

Junior guard Kennedi Borkins led Maumelle (3-8) with 21 points. Junior guard Lydia Holloway scored 11.

