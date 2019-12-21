Patriots have kept Bills flustered

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a 31-3 overall record against the Buffalo Bills, the most victories in NFL history by a quarterback against a single opponent. In his past five games against Buffalo, Brady has passed for 1,082 yards with 3 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- For years the Bills have been one of three chasers in the AFC East, annually trying and failing to knock the Patriots from their decade-long run atop the division.

Buffalo enters its Week 16 matchup with New England clinging to its best hope in years of ending that dominance.

With a win (or tie) the Patriots can clinch the AFC East title for the 11th consecutive season. They can also lock up a first-round playoff bye with a win and Chiefs loss (or tie).

But if Buffalo (10-4) beats the Patriots (11-3) and wins its finale next week against the Jets, and New England also loses at Miami, the Bills would win the division for the first time since 1995.

"We certainly respect the Patriots; they've reigned over this division, by far, for a long time," Bills Coach Sean McDermott said. "To have a game like this at this point in the season, our players have worked hard for it. You earn everything you get in this league, and so they've earned that, but we're going to have to earn it this weekend."

New England has played particularly well against Buffalo.

The Bills haven't beaten the Patriots in five games under McDermott and have lost the past six meetings overall.

Buffalo also has yet to beat the Patriots in Foxborough in a game that Tom Brady started and finished (0-15). Buffalo defeated New England 17-9 in the 2014 regular-season finale, but Brady only played in the first half with the Patriots having already clinched the conference's top seed.

Overall, Brady owns a 31-3 overall record against the Bills, the most wins in NFL history by a quarterback against a single opponent.

"It's a big game for both teams," Brady said. "I think everybody puts a lot into it. And it's for moments like this."

If the Patriots are ripe for a late-season letdown, this could be the year.

New England's top-ranked defense gave up a season-high 375 yards to the Bills during its 16-10 win at Buffalo in Week 4. And that was with Bills rookie and leading rusher Devin Singletary sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Josh Allen also sat out the fourth quarter of that loss with a head injury. He has nine rushing touchdowns this season, the most among quarterbacks in 2019.

The Bills also will face Brady during a season in which he has his lowest completion rate (60.1 percent) and fewest passing TDs (21) since 2013.

In his first 29 games against the Bills, Brady went 610 of 955 for 7,316 yards (252 per game average) with 66 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. But in his past five games against Buffalo, Brady is 102 of 166 for 1,082 yards (216 per game average) with 3 TDs and 5 interceptions. His 46.2 percent completion rate in the Week 4 meeting was the eighth-worst of his career.

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower said he "absolutely" thought back in September that Buffalo looked like a team capable of being in this position.

"They always have a new wrinkle," Hightower said. "The skill players that they have and the offensive line that they have, the way that they're built -- it's built to be in this division. It's built to play us."

