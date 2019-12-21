Follow live: Hogs host Valpo in North Little Rock

Arkansas 19, Valparaiso 16 - 7:26 left first half

Arkansas got sloppy and pretty stagnant offensively, and Valpo also found some creases in the Razorbacks' defense and took advantage.

The Crusaders are on an 11-1 run over the last four and a half minutes and are firmly back in this game. Eric Musselman has not been pleased with movement on the offensive end and a lack of finish defensively. Arkansas has turned the ball over four times in the last five-plus minutes.

Mason Jones was also whistled for a really questionable player-control foul to send us to the under-8 media timeout. Musselman went out to near halfcourt and let an official have it.

Arkansas 18, Valparaiso 5 - 11:56 left first half

Jimmy Whitt knocked down a very nice midrange jumper shortly after the first stoppage in play, giving him four points on the night. He's 2 of 2 on 8-12 footers tonight.

Mason Jones then scored the next four points by getting to the rim in transition and at the line. He already has six points, four rebounds and a pair of assists.

Defensively, Arkansas is getting after it, and the Crusaders are missing some solid looks. Valpo is 2 of 12 from the floor and 0 of 5 from deep. Javon Freeman-Liberty has one point and has missed all four of his attempts.

Arkansas 12, Valparaiso 3 - 16:25 left first half

The Razorbacks came out of the gates hot. Isaiah Joe and Adrio Bailey - banked in - each have one 3 to their credit while Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt also have scores.

Desi Sills dove on the floor for a loose ball near halfcourt, passed to a teammate, then Jones shot faked on a 3-point attempt from the left wing, dribbled right and found Bailey for a huge two-hand slam. Valpo called for time.

Simmons Bank Arena is hot in the early going.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Desi Sills, Jimmy Whitt and Adrio Bailey.

Jones, coming off a 41-point game last Saturday against Tulsa, has a chance to build on that performance tonight. He scored just six points and fouled out in North Little Rock last season against Texas-San Antonio.

Joe is playing well in December, too. He is averaging 18 points per game and shooting 35 percent from 3-point range. Against UTSA last year, he finished with a game-high 21 points and knocked down 5 of 6 from deep. Jalen Harris also recorded an 11-point, 10-assist double-double with zero turnovers.

Valparaiso's starters: Daniel Sackey (5-9), John Kiser (6-5), Donovan Clay (6-7), Javon Freeman-Liberty (6-3) and Mileek Freeman (6-8).

Freeman-Liberty is the player to keep an eye on for the Crusaders. He is, statistically, the most ball-dominant player Arkansas will have faced this season. According to KenPom analytics, he has taken 36.6 percent of Valpo's shots when he is in the lineup. That figure ranks 12th nationally. Freeman-Liberty is averaging 21.8 points per game and shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 35 percent beyond the arc.