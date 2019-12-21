Former school employee guilty

The former director of a Little Rock elementary school aftercare program has been sentenced to three months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing $25,000 from the program.

Renaldo N. Foreman, 38, of Maumelle has already paid $5,000 in restitution to the Pulaski County Special School District and has promised to pay another $1,000 by Christmas.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright also sentenced Foreman to five years on probation, conditioned on Foreman repaying the rest of the money in payments of at least $200 per month. The judge also fined the married father of three $1,500.

The Class C felony charge carries a 10-year maximum sentence. Foreman pleaded guilty in June, but his sentencing was delayed to give him time to raise money for restitution. He reported that he now works as a floor and tile installer.

Court filings show that Baker Elementary School bookkeeper Terri Darling reported Foreman to Little Rock police in February 2017 after discovering that Foreman, who had resigned by then, had taken $9,850 in payments from parents for the program but never turned them in.

Her fiscal review had been prompted 10 days earlier when a parent showed up at the Kanis Road school to pay in cash, which was a violation of the district's policy. The resulting audit, reviewing the previous 10 years, took about five months and determined that $64,772 was missing.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The auditors, Mary Nelson and Andrea Farmer, told investigators in November 2017 that receipt books had been altered to hide annual cash discrepancies, ranging from $2,189 to $11,580 dating back to 2007, although files were missing for one year.

Foreman, the extended care site manager, was the custodian of the receipt book and the only person allowed to accept payments for the aftercare program. As the extended-care site manager, Foreman's contract for the 2016-2017 school year called for him to be paid $20,639 annually, district records show.

The resulting police investigation by Detective Kenneth Baer led to Foreman's arrest in July 2018. But Foreman's attorney, Willard Proctor, argued the statute of limitations significantly limited how much money Foreman could be charged with stealing.

Proctor persuaded the judge to limit prosecutors charging Foreman with the theft of money taken during the 19 months before police were notified in February 2017. The judge sided with Proctor in finding that school officials should have discovered that money was missing much earlier.

"This court finds that the operative language that is fatal to the state's argument is ... 'after the offense is discovered or should have reasonably been discovered by an aggrieved party,'" Wright wrote in his October 2018 ruling. "Despite the defendant's long-running employment with the school district, the court does not find it reasonable that an audit was not done in the previous 10 years."

The judge's ruling forced prosecutors to reduce the original theft charge from a Class B felony, which carries a 20-year maximum, to the Class C felony.

Metro on 12/21/2019