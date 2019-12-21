Four people charged in Trumann shooting

Four people, including a teenager, are facing attempted murder charges after a northeast Arkansas shooting Thursday critically injured a 36-year-old man and killed a dog, police said.

Officers responding to a call about an argument in which shots were fired, arrived at 208 Ambrea St. in Trumann shortly before 5 p.m. They found Raymond Pirtle on the floor with three gunshot wounds in his chest and abdomen, according to a news release issued late Friday by the city’s Police Department.

Pirtle was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis, where he was in critical condition Friday night, the release states. A dog inside the home was killed. Authorities said an infant and toddler were also in the house at the time of the shooting but were unharmed.

Investigators found that Shameka Turner, 22, Fierra Brooks, 29, both of Marked Tree, picked up Daniel Morris, 18, and a 16-year-old boy from Marion, and traveled to Trumann to meet Pirtle, the release states. The name of the 16-year-old wasn't included in the news release. Authorities said Morris and the teen planned to trade drugs with Pirtle, but the pair shot him and killed the dog.

The four face first-degree attempted murder charges, with other charges pending, police said. All but the 16-year-old were listed on an online Poinsett County jail roster Saturday morning. No bail amount was listed.

“I would like to personally thank [the] Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Marked Tree Police Department, Marion Police Department, Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, and Arkansas Community Corrections for their invaluable assistance in bringing four individuals to justice,” Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson said in the release. “The law enforcement community in Northeast Arkansas is an incredible team, and Trumann Police Department is proud to be a member of that family.”