Golden Flashes complete turnaround

FRISCO, Texas -- Dustin Crum passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a career-high 147 yards and the clinching score to help Kent State beat Utah State 51-41 on Friday night in the Frisco Bowl.

"I'm just so happy for the university," said Crum, who also was Kent State's leading rusher during the season. "We weren't supposed to be here, but here we are."

Kent State (7-6) closed with four consecutive wins to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2012.

"I love these boys," said second-year Coach Sean Lewis, whose first Kent State team finished 2-10. "Just tremendous resolve by them. It was a testament to their character."

Matthew Trickett kicked five field goals to set a Kent State game record.

Crum threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKoy down the right sideline on Kent State's third play from scrimmage.

Crum flipped a 1-yard scoring pass to Antwan Dixon with 9:36 to play to put the Golden Flashes ahead for good, then scored with 1:56 left on a fourth-and-1 run from the 4.

Jordan Love passed for 308 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Siaosi Mariner, in his final game for Utah State (7-6).

The junior announced last week that he'll bypass his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

Deven Thompkins scored on a 57-yard run and a 17-yard reception for the Aggies.

"That was our goal, to get home and take that trophy with us, and it didn't happen," Utah State Coach Gary Andersen said.

"So, that's extremely disappointing."

Kent State cornerback Jamal Parker sat out the first half because of a targeting penalty in the second half of the season finale against Eastern Michigan. With Utah State executing a pooch kick trailing 44-41 with 3:06 to play, Parker not only fielded the kick at Kent State's 41, he returned it 46 yards to Utah State's 13 to set up Crum's touchdown run.

Utah St. 10 7 10 14 -- 41

Kent St. 17 6 3 25 -- 51

First Quarter

UTS--Bright 4 run (Eberle kick), 12:02

KNT--McKoy 78 pass from Crum (Trickett kick), 11:10

KNT--X.Williams 2 run (Trickett kick), 5:37

KNT--FG Trickett 40, 2:50

UTS--FG Eberle 41, :03

Second Quarter

UTS--Mariner 25 pass from Love (Eberle kick), 8:24

KNT--FG Trickett 22, 5:07

KNT--FG Trickett 36, :00

Third Quarter

KNT--FG Trickett 29, 11:41

UTS--Thompkins 17 pass from Love (Eberle kick), 7:52

UTS--FG Eberle 45, 2:27

Fourth Quarter

KNT--Matthews 4 run (Matthews run), 13:31

UTS--Thompkins 57 run (Eberle kick), 12:48

KNT--Dixon 1 pass from Crum (Trickett kick), 9:36

KNT--FG Trickett 37, 4:56

UTS--Mariner 11 pass from Love (Eberle kick), 3:06

KNT--Crum 4 run (Trickett kick), 1:56

UTS KNT

First downs 30 26

Rushes-yards 40-189 56-252

Passing 317 298

Comp-Att-Int 30-39-1 22-27-0

Return Yards 64 191

Punts-Avg. 3-26.0 2-38.5

Fumbles-Lost 3-2 2-1

Penalties-Yards 4-36 6-60

Time of Possession 27:41 32:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Utah St., Bright 21-94, Thompkins 1-57, Love 10-16, Nathan 2-14, Warren 6-8. Kent St., Crum 23-147, Matthews 17-56, X.Williams 6-19, Barrett 1-17, Bangda 3-10, K.Price 2-3, Dixon 2-3, (Team) 2-(minus 3).

PASSING--Utah St., Love 30-39-1-317. Kent St., Barrett 1-1-0-9, Crum 21-26-0-289.

RECEIVING--Utah St., Nathan 9-71, Mariner 7-113, Thompkins 4-51, Bright 4-23, Scarver 2-12, Terrell 2-12, Warren 1-26, Boman 1-9. Kent St., McKoy 6-103, Dixon 5-99, Carrigan 4-35, Matthews 2-24, Dulka 1-12, Poke 1-9, Bangda 1-7, Barrett 1-5, K.Price 1-4.

Sports on 12/21/2019