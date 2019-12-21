Gone too soon

While I've known and respected Glenn Wheeler for years, I only knew his late wife, Stacey Shea Wheeler, in passing from occasional encounters.

She always struck me as a pretty, diminutive and happy woman who was fully devoted to her husband, their son Zane and grown daughter Beth.

Yet her unexpected and tragic natural death in their home the other day at only 46 years old affected me in several ways. First, I experienced an empathetic wave of sorrow for Glenn who afterwards would write on social media that his life "had been shattered" by her passing.

Then I felt deeply for their son and daughter. Those feelings were followed by the affirmation that her sudden passing at such a young age and in apparent good health is a painful reminder that this existence we share is indeed all too brief and uncertain.

One report said the Wheelers were planning to travel for the weekend and she reportedly had already packed the couple's vehicle and was waiting on Glenn to arrive when she collapsed.

Actor Michael Landon, only 54 when he died, wisely advised us in his final weeks of life to do everything we want to do today because to not do that in a fragile world lacking any guarantee of another sunrise can be a naïve mistake.

I saw Glenn, who last year became sheriff of Newton County, and Stacey most often in recent years (before his election) as they enjoyed breakfast at the TownHouse Cafe on the Harrison Square. The last time, however, was when they were traversing the Diamond City golf course together in a cart two years ago as Glenn, an award-winning photographer, snapped candid shots of players during the annual Paige Slape Memorial Golf tournament.

That tournament is a fundraiser benefiting area students in memory of former Newton County Sheriff Keith Slape's teenage daughter who was tragically killed in a car wreck in 2008.

As always, it was evident Glenn and Stacey were having a good time on the course that day and enjoying each other's company. They were usually together at every opportunity simply because, as best friends, they wanted to be. Their 28-year-long marriage sealed in 1991 was truly a match created in whatever heavenly realm soulmates are fashioned.

In the week following her death, Glenn, also an accomplished writer, wrote a moving tribute to his wife in a Facebook passage on Dec. 16, what would have been Stacey's 47th birthday. His message delved into their loving, passionate relationship and her strong Christian faith that strengthened his resolve that she was now at peace and in everlasting joy with her creator.

The widespread depth of affection and admiration for Stacey was evident by all the people who lined the highway as her body was transported along U.S. 65 back to Harrison from Little Rock. The funeral service was so large it was held in the gymnasium at North Arkansas College. Many people were touched in positive ways by her friendly, selfless manner and willingness to help in any way possible.

The obituary said plenty about the kind of person Stacey was, even from childhood. Her caring, giving nature continued through her daily life with friends into her abiding faith and active civic involvements.

As a result of this sad development that touched so many lives, hopefully we will each pause for a moment to reflect on our own, particularly since those reading today likely are already older than 46.

Am I living the life I want to live? Am I giving back at least as much as I am taking? Do I reveal my feelings to those I love and care about? Do I fully grasp just how fragile and fleeting this existence truly is? How the things we hold most precious can be (and all too often are) unexpectedly taken from us in a moment? Even the Bible tells us so.

Stacey's deeply regrettable passing provides the opportunity for such awareness, which she might never have had to ponder in the crush of daily life and its incessant demands. After all, no one expects or anticipates being suddenly gone from this world, especially at such a relatively young age.

Rest in peace and godspeed, Stacy Shea Yeager Wheeler. You will not be forgotten. And blessings on Glenn, who clearly misses her more than he can possibly express, as well as their grieving children.

Headlong into demise

In one of the most bizarre stories I've read lately, reporter Tracy Neal told of 24-year-old Carlos Martinez fleeing from Lowell police with two female passengers in his pickup which, following a high-speed chase, he intentionally crashed into Beaver Lake before drowning.

It just goes to show valued readers that we can never know the kind of person who pulls up alongside us at a stoplight.

Martinez had almost side-swiped one of two officers making a routine traffic stop in Lowell about 11 p.m. when the incident occurred, the report said. The second officer followed the fleeing truck and had stopped Martinez when the man suddenly accelerated and left; the officer gave chase.

Driving east on Arkansas 264 toward the Hickory Creek Marina, the fugitive encountered a dead-end at the shoreline. Instead of stopping to surrender, he drove headlong into the water as pursuing police watched.

Having exited the truck with both women, Martinez left them to fend for themselves and began a futile swim toward the opposite shore in frigid water while other officers waited for his arrival on that shoreline. One officer initially had leapt in to try and grab Martinez to no avail.

But when he'd swam to about 20 yards from that far bank, Martinez vanished beneath the water and never resurfaced. His body later was recovered and the scene turned over to the Benton County sheriff's office.

Meanwhile, one female passenger managed to swim back to shore. The second woman, who was floating face-up near the truck that came to rest in the darkness about 50 yards into the lake, was rescued by another officer who went in to get her.

The women and officers involved were treated at the scene after entering the lake's hypothermic winter waters. One female reportedly was hospitalized.

Maybe one of them can explain what on God's green earth was going through this man's mind when he chose to speed headlong into the lake. Why would anyone in their right mind choose death in an icy lake to simply surrendering and facing a court appearance? I suspect both passengers are just thankful to having somehow survived the late Mr. Martinez's apparent wish to leave this world in such a tortuous and selfish manner.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.

Editorial on 12/21/2019