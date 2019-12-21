Hendren says 1 term in Senate post enough

Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren, a Republican from Sulphur Springs, won't run for a second term in that leadership role, he said Friday.

The next term for Senate president pro tempore would be from 2021-23, during the 93rd General Assembly.

Hendren, who has served in the Senate's top leadership post since January and whose uncle is Gov. Asa Hutchinson, said in an interview, "I have got a lot on my plate."

He said he is still considering running for governor in 2022 and "there are some constraints to being pro tempore on campaign activities" in order to be a good Senate president pro tempore. He said he expects to decide whether to run for governor probably in the spring of 2020, after the fiscal session that starts in April.

Hendren, owner of Hendren Plastics in Gravette, also said there are a lot of demands with his business.

He said it has been great to serve as president pro tempore, and he's looking forward to serving his final year in the post.

"Two years [as president pro tempore] has been the standard for the most part, and we have got lots of good people who can do it," Hendren said. "There are other people capable. I've got a lot of things that I need to be devoted to."

In January 2019, Hendren succeeded Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, in the leadership post. Hendren previously served as the Senate Republican leader.

Dismang served as president pro tempore for two terms starting in January 2015, so that led to some speculation over the past year about whether Hendren also would seek a second term as the Senate's leader.

On the other side of the state Capitol, House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, is seeking a second term in that leadership post, for which the next term is also from 2021-23.

Shepherd faces a challenge from House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Joe Jett, R-Success. The winner will be decided at the end of the spring 2020 fiscal legislative session.

Hendren said he was going to "wait and see" before supporting any candidate to succeed him in the Senate leadership role.

"There is still plenty of time to see who is going to step up and consider running," he said. "We'll have multiple good candidates, I am sure. But we'll see how it shakes out."

During the past several years, the Senate Republican caucus has elected its nominee for the next Senate president pro tempore and that nominee has then been elected by the Senate. Republicans control 26 of the Senate's 35 seats with the Democrats holding the other nine seats.

Senate Democratic leader Keith Ingram of West Memphis said Friday that both Hendren and Dismang "have reached out across the aisle, and made [the Senate] continue to work" and been fair.

"We'll see where that heads," he said.

Senate Republican leader Bart Hester of Cave Springs said he plans to run for president pro tempore.

"I think I have learned that position can make or break a [legislative] session," he said when asked why he wants to be the next president pro tempore. He said he respects his fellow senators and has good relations with them.

He said his top priority in that post would be "making sure everybody's voice is heard and treated fairly."

Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, said Friday he's also thinking about running.

In 2018, Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, lost his bid to be the Republican nominee for president pro tempore to Hendren. Asked whether he would consider running now, Hickey said Friday in a text message to this newspaper, "I have not made up my mind either way on that yet."

Meanwhile, Hutchinson said Hendren's decision not to run for another term as the Senate's leader is understandable.

"But the General Assembly will miss his conservative leadership that is always combined with a willingness to work with others and a caring heart," the Republican governor said in a written statement. "I am pleased he is running for re-election [in 2020], so he can continue his service to the people of Arkansas."

Besides Hendren, others who have said they are considering running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022 include President Donald Trump's former press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin said in August that he plans to run for governor in 2022 in his bid to succeed Hutchinson, who has been governor since 2015 and whose term ends in January 2023.

Griffin, who is the Senate president, said of Hendren in a written statement, "I appreciate his service and look forward to working with the next Senate President Pro Tempore."

Rutledge added in a written statement, "I appreciate Senator Jim Hendren's work as the Senate Pro Tempore and thank him for his service."

Metro on 12/21/2019