High school basketball roundups

BOYS

HILLCREST 62, MARMADUKE 42 Colton Rose scored 24 points, Trevor Nunnally added 16 and Caleb James chipped in with 10 as Hillcrest (18-1) rolled.

IZARD COUNTY 67, LEAD HILL 40 Justus Cooper and Chase Orf each scored 15 points for Izard County (15-3) in its easy victory. Dylan Tharp added 10 points.

MAGNOLIA 63, TEXARAKANA (TEXAS) 54 Colby Garland scored 16 points and Derrian Ford added 15 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in a road victory for Magnolia (5-0).

ROGERS 53, LAKE HAMILTON 52 Drew Miller hit a 12-foot jumper in the waning seconds to help Rogers (8-0) claim a nonconference victory on the road. Miller finished with a team-high 15 points. Derek Hobbs and Collin Chrisman chipped in 11 points each. and Will Liddell added 10 for the Mounties, who led 26-20 at halftime.

SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 57, LITTLE ROCK FAIR 37 Jalen Nettles finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for Southwest Christian (2-3) in its rout over Little Rock Fair.

WALDRON 86, MANSFIELD 65 Payton Brown scored 60 points as Waldron (9-3) moved past Mansfield.

GIRLS

ARMOREL 47, BAY 39 Mayson Carr scored a game-high 20 points and Briley Miller had 12 points as Armorel (8-8) moved on in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational. Marlana Hipsher ended with 13 points, and Christian Reed had 11 for Bay (5-12).

CLARKSVILLE 46, POTTSVILLE 43 Emmaline Rieder had 22 points in a victory for Clarksville (6-9).

GREENWOOD 82, JACKSONVILLE 59 Kinley Fisher led three Lady Bulldogs in double figures with a game-high 24 points as Greenwood (7-2) rolled to the nonconference victory. Fisher scored 15 first-half points to help the Lady Bulldogs take a 45-28 lead. Ally Sockey and Jaelin Glass chipped in 13 points, while Madison Cartwright added 11.

IZARD COUNTY 48, LEAD HILL 46 Allison Newman's 16 points helped Izard County (9-6) take down Lead Hill. Cassidy Coleman and Abbi Marlin had 12 points apiece for the Lady Cougars.

MANILA 38, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 35 Bailey Hampton scored 13 points for Manila (7-6), which faced an eight-point deficit at halftime before rallying. Lexi Riley had nine points for Buffalo Island Central (3-14).

MARKED TREE 64, CROSS COUNTY 56 Taylor McCuiston pumped in a team-high 21 points and Makayla Marshall tossed in 13 for Marked Tree (6-5), which led 36-22 at the half. Shira Hendrix had 10 for the Lady Indians. Maggi Stricklin scored 24 points and Sydney Carlisle finished with 12 for Cross County (2-7).

ROGERS HERITAGE 61, SILOAM SPRINGS 43 Maddie Lynge and Aleyshka Pabon both had 15 points and Lanee Knight added 13 as Rogers Heritage (8-4) won going away. Jael Harried scored 17 points for Siloam Springs (4-6).

RUSSELLVILLE 50, MORRILTON 48 Sara Velazquez had 23 points and 8 rebounds while Cara Davis finished with 19 points as Russellville (4-4) beat its rival. Cheyanne Kemp scored 23 points and Kennedy Reel had 14 for Morrilton (6-4).

Sports on 12/21/2019