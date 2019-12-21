Home health care provider arrested in bank card fraud

HOT SPRINGS -- A home health care provider was arrested Tuesday and accused of using a patient's debit card to make more than $1,700 in unauthorized charges earlier this year.

Desiree Lee Burton, 35, who lists a Freida Street address in Hot Springs, was taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m. at the Hot Springs Police Department and was charged with a felony count of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. The charge is punishable by up to six years in prison.

Burton was later released on a $2,500 bond and is to appear Dec. 31 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a local woman filed a report with police, alleging that between Sept. 3 and Oct. 21 there had been $1,732.19 worth of unauthorized charges and withdraws from her checking account.

Police detective Shawn Stillian obtained security video from Diamond Bank at 2360 Malvern Ave. It showed a white woman in a white Nissan Altima withdrawing money from the ATM using the victim's card on several occasions, according to reports. Stillian also obtained video from the Dollar General Store at 2119 Carpenter Dam Road, showing the same woman purchasing merchandise on several different occasions, the reports said.

The woman was later identified as Burton, and it was confirmed that she has a white 2010 Nissan Altima registered to her, according to reports.

The victim told police that Burton was the in-home health care provider for her husband. The victim said she works out of state for long periods of time and had started noticing unauthorized charges and withdrawals from the couple's checking account.

The victim said she confronted Burton about the missing money and the charges, and Burton admitted to using the card and apologized to her, according to police reports. The victim reportedly recorded the conversation between her and Burton.

A warrant was issued for Burton's arrest on Nov. 19.

