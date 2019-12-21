Impeachment case taking holiday break

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters after walking off the Senate floor, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump headed to Florida on Friday for the holidays, while plans for his impeachment trial back in Washington remained clouded. Senate leaders jockeying for leverage failed to agree on procedures and perhaps new witnesses for the trial.

Trump is still expected to be acquitted of both charges in the Senate, where Republicans have the majority, in what will be only the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history. Proceedings are expected to begin in January.

But the impasse between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Charles Schumer over whether there will be new witnesses and testimony -- along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's refusal so far to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate -- have left the situation unresolved.

"Nancy Pelosi is looking for a Quid Pro Quo with the Senate. Why aren't we Impeaching her?" Trump tweeted, mocking one of the accusations against him.

The House voted Wednesday to impeach Trump for asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, while withholding military aid to the country.

The House also said Trump sought to obstruct its investigation.

On Friday, McConnell welcomed the president's emerging defense team for a walk-through of the Senate chamber. White House counsel Pat Cipollone and legislative affairs director Eric Ueland went to Capitol Hill to assess logistics.

"We have this fascinating situation where, following House Democrats' rush to impeachment, following weeks of pronouncements about the urgency of this situation, the prosecutors have now developed cold feet," McConnell, R-Ky., said late Thursday as senators left town for the year.

"'We'll continue to see how this develops, and whether the House Democrats ever work up the courage to take their accusations to trial," he said.

"I'm not sure what leverage there is in refraining from sending us something we do not want," McConnell said, adding that if Democrats never send over the articles of impeachment, that's "fine with me."

McConnell appears to have united Republicans behind an approach that would begin the trial with presentations and arguments, lasting perhaps two weeks, before he tries drawing the proceedings to a close. The Senate will reconvene Jan. 6.

That's sparked a fight with Pelosi and Schumer, who are demanding trial witnesses who refused to appear during House committee hearings, including acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.

"They should have witnesses and documentation," Pelosi said. "This could be something very beneficial to the country, if the facts are there."

Schumer's leverage is limited, though his party can force votes on witnesses once a trial begins. He appears to be counting on political pressure on vulnerable Republican incumbents like Susan Collins of Maine to give Democrats the 51 votes they need.

"You wouldn't get them to say, 'I'm going to vote to kick President Trump out of office,'" Schumer said in an interview. "But you might get them to vote for witnesses, you might get them to vote for documents, and we'll see where it falls from there."

McConnell isn't budging. After a 20-minute meeting Thursday with Schumer, he declared the talks at an impasse and instructed senators to return ready to vote.

Pelosi's top lieutenants, some of whom said they got no heads-up that the speaker was holding back the next step in the impeachment process, brushed aside that there was an intractable stand-off with Senate Republicans. They said the issues would be resolved by Pelosi and McConnell by early January when both chambers return to Washington from the holiday break.

"I think they'll be sent over," House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel of New York said Thursday. "There are points we want to make. I think it's a good thing to hold it a while. But I don't think we want to hold it for too long."

McConnell appears ready to impose a framework drawn from the 1999 trial of Bill Clinton, who was acquitted of two articles of impeachment. That trial featured a 100-0 vote on arrangements that established two weeks of presentations and argument before a partisan tally in which Republicans called a limited number of witnesses, including Monica Lewinsky for a videotaped deposition.

McConnell said Thursday: "I continue to believe that the unanimous bipartisan precedent that was good enough for President Clinton ought to be good enough for this president, too. Fair is fair."

There's a risk that Schumer's protests -- which started Sunday with a letter to McConnell requesting four witnesses -- could cement GOP unity. Endangered Republican senators including Cory Gardner of Colorado and Martha McSally of Arizona need strong turnout by the GOP base to win, and will be hard-pressed to take Schumer's side.

Trump, meanwhile, has been looking forward to a trial in the Senate and is riled up about the delay, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

"He's mad as hell that they would do this to him and now deny him his day in court," Graham told Fox News Channel after meeting Thursday night with Trump at the White House.

Trump is hoping the trial will serve as an opportunity for vindication. He has expressed interest in calling his own witnesses to the chamber, including Joe Biden, the former vice president and now 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who led the fact-finding phase of the impeachment investigation.

Separately, Pelosi invited Trump to give the State of the Union address on Feb. 4, a sign that business is operating as usual in the nation's capital.

In a letter to Trump on Friday, Pelosi wrote, "In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress."

The president accepted the invitation, said a White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley.

While the invitation is customary, it was notable this year because the president has criticized Pelosi in recent days for leading the House to approve the two articles of impeachment.

Last year, the timing of the annual address was in flux because of a government shutdown stemming from a disagreement between the White House and Congress about spending priorities.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Taylor, Lisa Mascaro and staff members of The Associated Press; by Billy House of Bloomberg News; and by Eileen Sullivan of The New York Times.

