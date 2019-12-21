• Katie Newman of Atlanta said her family got a real hoot from its Christmas tree when they discovered a live owl nestled in its branches more than a week after they hauled the tree home and decorated it with lights and, coincidentally, several owl ornaments.

• Whitney Meserve of Hawesville, Ky., said having seven children "is just our way of life," after she and her husband, James, officially adopted five sisters, ranging in age from 4-10, who they have been fostering since 2016, adding to the two children they adopted in February.

• Travis Patten, sheriff of Adams County, Miss., said a homeless man barred from spending the night in jail to shelter from the cold told deputies "I will make you lock me up then," and was arrested after he smashed several courthouse windows in Natchez.

• Roberto Aspuru, a Broward County, Fla., sheriff's deputy, is facing disciplinary action after a defense attorney said he overheard Aspuru telling jurors to find a man charged with aggravated battery guilty, prompting the judge to halt the trial and send the jury home.

• Nicole Franklin, 42, of Des Moines, Iowa, who told police that she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl, causing a concussion and severe bruising, because she believed the teenager was Mexican, was charged with attempted murder, authorities said.

• Daniel van Amstel, 11, said he was angry but kept silent because he didn't want to risk his adoption being finalized, when a substitute teacher in Alpine, Utah, berated him for saying in class that he was grateful for being adopted by two dads, one of whom works for Dancing with the Stars.

• Jimmy Walker, a deputy fire chief in Kansas City, Mo., said no firefighters were hurt but a cigarette smoker died in a house fire in which several tanks of oxygen that the man used to help him breathe exploded as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

• Mark Leone, a police lieutenant in Davie, Fla., said an officer who instinctively put up his arm to protect himself as he was shooting at a dog that was charging toward him shot himself in the hand and grazed the animal.

• Dennis Darby, sheriff of Panola County, Miss., said passengers passed the time singing carols as they waited for a bus to ferry them back to town after a holiday "Train to Christmas Town" packed with more than 200 people derailed outside Batesville.

