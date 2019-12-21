LR woman gets 5 years in robbery setup

A 26-year-old Little Rock woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting up an Italian tourist for a robbery that turned deadly more than two years ago.

Sentencing papers filed Friday by deputy prosecutor Robbie Jones show Fanicqua Blalock pleaded guilty to robbery, reduced from armed robbery, in exchange for the five-year prison sentence from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright. She will serve a five-year suspended sentence once she is released from prison.

Under conditions of the plea agreement negotiated by her attorneys, Toney Brasuell and Birc Morledge, prosecutors dropped a first-degree murder charge.

Blalock was arrested about two months after Carlo Marigliano, 31, was found shot dead in July 2017 behind the wheel of his rented Jeep Grand Cherokee at The Berkley Apartments on North Shackleford Road. The Italian native had come to Little Rock from Tulsa.

Andre Lamonte Jackson's palm print was found on the outside of the driver's door, and the 34-year-old Little Rock drug dealer was arrested five days later. Jackson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for Marigliano's death in May in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence.

Court records show that Little Rock detectives Terry McDaniel and Erik Temple traced Marigliano back to the Motel 6 on West Markham Street where he had rented a room.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The investigators collected surveillance video that showed Marigliano talking to some people in a maroon car in the motel parking lot. The car left the motel lot with Marigliano following in his blue Jeep.

Court filings show that police linked Blalock to the slaying after finding several social media notifications on his iPhone from the Instagram account of "Pretty_Princess771" and "Cali Single" from Facebook.

Lead Detective Wade Neihouse was able to determine that the Instagram account belonged to 19-year-old Savanna Johnson, while a tipster told police that Blalock was Cali and put investigators in touch with her.

In subsequent interviews, Johnson and Blalock told police that they were in a car together with Jackson and his cousin when Marigliano approached them about buying marijuana.

The group's first attempt to buy marijuana for Marigliano was unsuccessful, so they told him to follow them to the apartments in his vehicle to buy some, Blalock told police.

She said Marigliano only wanted to spend $40 because he didn't want to be holding a lot of marijuana.

Blalock told police that she had left the car but was returning when she saw Jackson get out of the vehicle and walk up to the Jeep. Blalock said Johnson got out of the Jeep and back into their car. She said they took Johnson to the emergency room after dropping Jackson off.

Johnson said she got into Marigliano's Jeep at the apartments while Blalock went to buy marijuana.

Johnson said Jackson got out of the car, came over to Marigliano and smoked a cigarette with him. Jackson then went back to the car and came back to the Jeep with a gun, demanding Marigliano give Johnson his cash.

Instead, Marigliano tried to drive off and Jackson shot him in the head, Johnson told police, describing how she was grazed on her left shoulder by a bullet and showing investigators the wound.

Marigliano's phone showed four calls with Blalock, with the last one occurring about six minutes before Marigliano was killed.

Blalock was charged after a witness came forward claiming that he had overheard her in a phone conversation saying that Marigliano was only supposed to be robbed, not killed.

Jackson's cousin, 33-year-old Charina Fort of Little Rock, was initially arrested after investigators linked her to the maroon car, but Fort would not answer police questions and prosecutors declined to file formal charges.

Metro on 12/21/2019