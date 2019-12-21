Musselman backs away home game

Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman enjoys that the Razorbacks play a game in central Arkansas.

The Razorbacks (9-1) make their annual trip to North Little Rock today as they take on Valparaiso at Simmons Bank Arena at 7 p.m. It's Musselman's first time coaching the University of Arkansas at the venue, but he said it's something he's looking forward to.

"I think there's so many great things about this game," Musselman said after his speech Friday at the Downtown Tip-Off Club at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel in North Little Rock. "No. 1, people that can't make it over to Fayetteville will get to watch a game here. That alone is awesome.

"We're out of Bud Walton, which I think is good for our growth. We're playing in a building that we're not used to playing in every day. We're hitting another fan base. I look at it as a test. How are we going to handle it?"

"Obviously, there's excitement in the area right now. It gives you a tournament flavor as well. I think it's all positives as far as I'm concerned."

The Razorbacks return to action today after a week off. They rolled to a 98-79 victory last Saturday against Tulsa at Walton Arena in Fayetteville behind Mason Jones' career-high 41 points.

Musselman said during his speech that he's been pleased with how hard the Razorbacks have played this season.

"We talk all the time that any time somebody comes into an arena to watch us play, the importance that they make sure they get their money's worth," Musselman said. "The only way you get the people back in your arena is to play with incredible energy and enthusiasm and play with great effort."

Since arriving in Arkansas in April, Musselman and his family have enjoyed living and working in the Natural State. He said the support of Razorback fans has been comforting.

"In the summer, we're speaking all the time over the state," Musselman said. "Like, when you stop to get gas somewhere and people are wearing a Razorback shirt. Or, you go into a high school to recruit somebody and you just see kids walking between classes with Razorback gear on. It's the same thing on our campus.

"I grew up on the West Coast. If you walk onto a Pac-12 campus, I can pretty much tell you you're going to see 12 different schools repped. I haven't seen one SEC school repped anywhere in the state other than Arkansas, at least on campus."

Musselman said the Razorback logo is a national brand that has made it easier to recruit and pitch the university.

"You don't need your shirts to say Arkansas," Musselman said. "You wear that Hog when you go out recruiting, people know what it is. It's powerful, and it's really cool. It's something we all take great pride in."

Arkansas has two more games before beginning SEC play Jan. 4 against Texas A&M -- today against Valparaiso and Dec. 29 at Indiana -- but Musselman is focused on today's game in North Little Rock.

"We've got to worry about Valpo," Musselman said. "The guys will get a three-day break to be with family and loved ones [for the holidays]. Then we've got to come back focused and understand that Indiana is playing incredible basketball right now. We all know the history of Assembly Hall.

"But the one thing we've got to worry about is how we win the game against Valpo. That's all we're really concerned with."

Also on Friday, Jacksonville's Davonte Davis and Fayetteville's Sasha Goforth were named the Downtown Tip-Off Club's high school players of the week.

Davis, an Arkansas commitment, is averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds per game for Jacksonville. He's the only player who has signed a national letter of intent from the Class of 2020 for Musselman.

Goforth, who has signed with Oregon State, leads Fayetteville with 18 points per game.

Musselman joked about having Goforth play for the men's team at Arkansas.

"Sasha, we still have a scholarship open," Musselman said. "When they were reading your stats, my wife Daneille hit me in the ribs and said, 'Why didn't you get a commitment from her?' "

