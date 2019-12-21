Sections
PHOTO GALLERY: UA holds fall commencement in Fayetteville

Today at 11:54 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Sara Morgan Barretto of Bentonville waves to family Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the start of the University of Arkansas Fall Commencement in Bud Walton Arena on the university campus in Fayetteville. ( Andy Shupe)

Graduates took part Saturday morning in the 2019 Fall Commencement at the University of Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz delivered a commencement address at the ceremony.

[Having trouble seeing the gallery above? Click here.]

