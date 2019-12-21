Plan for private lockup moved along

A plan to resume the use of private adult lockups in Arkansas received a legislative endorsement on Friday, bypassing concerns about the lack of public bidding for the project.

Two counties in southeast Arkansas, Drew and Bradley, agreed to waive competitive bidding last month and enter into a contract with LaSalle Corrections, a private company in Ruston, La., to build a 600-bed lockup in their area. Separately, the state's Division of Correction has agreed to a contract with the counties to hold up to 500 state prisoners at the new facility. The counties had been negotiating for years.

That contract between the state and the counties appeared Friday before lawmakers on the Legislative Council, whose members agreed, after an abbreviated discussion, to consider the deal reviewed. Although not technically considered "approval," a legislative "review" typically means proposals can get underway.

The contract's review by lawmakers was merely a formality.

Solomon Graves, the chief of staff for Corrections Secretary Wendy Kelley, said the law allowing the state to contract with local governments does not require legislative approval for such contracts, but the agency presented the jail contract to lawmakers as a courtesy.

"We thought it prudent to secure legislative review of the contract," Graves said. He added that it was undetermined what steps the agency would have taken if lawmakers declined to review the deal.

Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, called the agreement a "creative" way for the state to fund the project without having to go through competitive-bidding laws. Bond said he was an opponent of private prisons.

Debate on the measure was cut short on a motion for immediate consideration by Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs. The Republican-controlled council quickly moved to review the measure.

Afterward, Billy McConnell, a managing partner at LaSalle, addressed some of the concerns raised by Bond and others, saying that other companies had been engaged in discussions early on. At least one other company, Tiger Correctional Services of Jonesboro, has identified itself as having interest in the project, and criticized the lack of a public bidding process.

The counties, McConnell said, "selected LaSalle as being the best of the group."

"We were thrilled that they did and are pleased they've moved forward with our selection," he added.

The state stands to achieve significant savings under the $8.1 million-a-year deal to house prisoners with the counties.

The Division of Correction will spend about $44 per day to house each inmate in the regional jail, once it is constructed. That's about three-quarters of what the state prison system spends on average on inmate care.

Such savings have also drawn pushback from opponents of private prisons. Before Friday's meeting, the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas urged lawmakers to reject the deal.

"Profiteering should have no place in our criminal justice system, and LaSalle Corrections' troubled track record should disqualify them from operating prisons in our state," said a statement from Holly Dickson, the interim executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas.

The last private adult prisons in Arkansas, operated by Wackenhut Corrections Corp., closed in 2001.

Earlier this year, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards found the LaSalle-operated Bi-State jail in Texarkana, Texas, to be out of compliance with standards regarding regular checks on prisoners. That finding came after a pair of deaths at the jail.

Arkansas holds about 325 prisoners at an adjacent LaSalle-run facility in Texarkana. Officials plan to move those inmates to the new jail in southeast Arkansas once it is opened.

"It's our desire to always do checks perfectly," McConnell said. "Unfortunately there have been times where employees haven't followed policies and procedures and we've disciplined them when that occurs."

McConnell added that LaSalle added an electronic monitoring system to the jail to ensure that cells checks were conducted in accordance with regulations. He said no decision had been made on whether to install such a system in the jail on the Arkansas side.

LaSalle reported this week that the company is scouting sites for the new jail in Drew and Bradley counties, and plans to begin construction early next year. As part of the company's contract with the counties, it has agreed to pay for the construction of the jail, estimated to be between $15 million and $18 million.

