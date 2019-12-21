Police Beat

Police: Man jailed in attack, robbery

North Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday after a pizza delivery person was attacked and robbed last week, a news release said.

Officers arrested Curtez Lacurt Nichouls, 20, of North Little Rock, on Friday on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to the Pulaski County jail roster. Nichouls was in jail without bond Friday evening.

At approximately 4:18 p.m. on Dec. 14, a driver for Marco's Pizza was making a delivery to 5121 Velvet Ridge when police say Nichouls struck him in the face with a gun, leaving "significant injuries to the victim's face," and robbed him, the release said.

The release did not specify the amount of cash stolen from the victim. The victim, Wesley York, 22, of North Little Rock, was hospitalized and later released.

Suspect in assault on road arrested

A Bauxite woman was arrested Thursday on accusations of repeatedly following and trying to run another driver off the road, an arrest report said.

Pulaski County deputies arrested Kristen Taylor Higgins, 25, on a charge of aggravated assault after a driver and her passenger told deputies that Higgins tried to run them off the road multiple times Thursday, the report said.

The two victims said Higgins attempted to drive them into oncoming traffic and followed them back to one of the victim's residence, where she blocked their car in the drive and tried to ram it, the report said.

The report did not list a relationship between the victims and Higgins.

Higgins was in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening in lieu of a $25,000 bond, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 12/21/2019