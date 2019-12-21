State jobless rate ticks up to 3.6%

Arkansas' economy continues to chug along steadily, with a report Friday noting that unemployment inched up to 3.6% in November. That was a slight uptick from October's unemployment rate of 3.5%, according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

By comparison, the U.S. joblessness rate fell to 3.5% in November from 3.6% in October.

"This change is not statistically significant," Michael Pakko, chief economist at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, said of Arkansas' November unemployment rate.

"We're still in a situation where we have a low unemployment rate, below 4%, and you just can't beat that."

Arkansas, the statistics show, has gained nearly 16,000 nonfarm jobs over the past year.

"Overall, this just continues a trend of positive momentum in employment," Pakko said. "We've had pretty solid job growth."

Arkansas' civilian labor force rose 2,203, boosted by having 1,439 more people employed and 764 more unemployed. "We have seen an increase in the labor market and some of the new labor-force participants are experiencing a bout of unemployment," Pakko said.

"If you're going to see an increase in the number of unemployed, the best time to see it is when you're also experiencing an increase in the number of employed."

Since November 2018, job increases were recorded in several major industry sectors, with four of those areas posting gains of at least 2,400 jobs each.

"The number of employed and unemployed Arkansans increased for the second month in a row, adding to the size of the civilian labor force," said Bureau of Labor Statistics Program Operations Manager Susan Price. "While these gains were small, it was enough to push the unemployment rate up one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.6%."

The educational and health services sector led the way by gaining 3,500 jobs and the construction industry was close behind with a 3,300-job increase. Professional and business services gained 3,000 jobs while manufacturing added 2,400 jobs.

Manufacturing growth in Arkansas has outpaced the nation, which has seen a decline in that sector. Looking ahead, manufacturing will continue to expand in the state, though perhaps at a slightly slower pace, Pakko said.

Other notable growth sectors include leisure and hospitality, which gained 1,800 jobs; trade, transportation and utilities was up 1,800; and financial activities increased by 1,400 jobs.

Unemployment reached its highest level this year in February when the state unemployment rate was 3.8%. Unemployment in the state has remained fairly even with the national rate, which also has been at or below 3.8% since February.

Business on 12/21/2019